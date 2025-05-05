Emergency Preparedness Week Recognized in Saskatchewan; SaskAlert Test Scheduled for May 7

CANADA, May 5 - Released on May 5, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 4-10, 2025, as Emergency Preparedness Week in the province.

The theme for 2025 is "Be prepared. Know your risks," which encourages everyone to understand the risks in their area and to learn what actions to take to protect themselves and their households.

"Emergency Preparedness Week is the perfect time to create an emergency plan and 72-hour emergency kit for your home and vehicle," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said. "By taking these proactive steps, you will be prepared for any type of emergency and help to ensure the safety of you and your loved ones."

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) reminds residents to be ready for anything. It is important to consider all emergencies and scenarios when preparing for an emergency. Knowing what to do and how to prepare for different situations is a crucial step in being ready to face any emergency.

During Emergency Preparedness Week, SPSA will post resources and templates on its Facebook account, and additional resources can be found on its website.

SaskAlert testing on May 7

A test of the provincial emergency alert system, SaskAlert, is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 1:55 p.m.

The test alert will appear on television, radio, compatible wireless devices and through the SaskAlert app.

Testing is a standard part of the emergency management process to help ensure that, in times of an emergency or disaster, urgent and public safety warnings can be distributed to the public.

Emergency Preparedness week is a national event that traditionally takes place during the first full week of May. To learn more about emergency preparedness at home, visit: https://www.saskpublicsafety.ca/at-home/emergency-preparedness-at-home.

-30-

For more information, contact: