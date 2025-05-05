Governor Abbott Proclaims 2025 Small Business Week In Texas

TEXAS, May 5 - May 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation officially designating May 4‒10, 2025 as Small Business Week in Texas in recognition of the significant impact small businesses have on job creation and the thriving Texas economy.

“Small businesses are the very backbone of the strong Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 3 million small businesses employing nearly half of the Texas workforce, Texas is a top state for innovation, job creation, and economic prosperity. To empower more small business owners and entrepreneurs by providing the best environment for small business growth, I signed Texas DOGE into law last month, creating the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office. The law builds on the recommendations of my Small Business Freedom Council and will slash regulations, put stricter standards on new regulations that could be costly to businesses, and ensure Texas remains the best state for businesses of all sizes.”

WATCH: First Lady Cecilia Abbott Shares A Special Message For 2025 Small Business Week In Texas

The Governor's Office of Small Business Assistance, in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, serves as a focal point in the state for start-ups and small businesses of all sizes, offering a variety of services for Texas entrepreneurs looking to start, strengthen, and grow their business, including:

Additionally, the Governor’s Small Business Summits are hosted in communities across the state, providing Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to network and share relevant advice on small business topics. For more information on upcoming cities and dates, as well as event registration, visit gov.texas.gov/business/events.

For more information on the Governor’s Office of Small Business Assistance, visit gov.texas.gov/smallbusiness. To receive updates on current small business topics and initiatives throughout Texas, sign up for the Governor’s Small Business Snapshot.

Last week, Governor Abbott celebrated Texas being ranked the Best State for Business for the 21st year in a row by Chief Executive magazine in recognition of the state's business climate, workforce, and quality of life. Additionally, Texas won the 2025 Prosperity Cup awarded by Site Selection magazine to the top-performing state for attracting new business investments, earning Texas the “Triple Crown Trophy” for the best economy in the nation.