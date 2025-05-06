BPIR 41st logo Valeria Howard Cunningham, President & CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo BPIR Bull Riding BPIRF Hats Off With Crown Royal

THE BILL PICKETT INVITATIONAL RODEO TEXAS CONNECTION SERIES RETURNS TO FORT WORTH ON MAY 17 TO HONOR MILITARY SERVICE AND SHOWCASE BLACK RODEO EXCELLENCE

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR), in partnership with the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) proudly announces the second stop for the 2025 Texas Connection Series, taking place Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the historic Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas. With a matinee at 1:30 PM and an evening show at 7:30 PM, —the rodeo continues to be one of the most anticipated events in the country. Both shows will be televised on PlutoTV.

This Fort Worth event holds special significance as BPIR will honor the service and sacrifice of the United States Armed Forces. As part of the tribute, the 7:30 PM show will include the presentation of the BPIR/Crown Royal "Royal Rider Community Award" to U.S. Navy Retired Veteran Ramona Ross-Bacon, recognizing her outstanding service and continued contributions to the community.

In celebration of this military tribute, Commander Robert Polk will return to deliver a stirring performance of the National Anthem, while Soul Country Music Star finalist Dacia Kings will lift hearts with her rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Earlier in the day, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF) will host a youth workshop from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM for 50 students as part of its "Saddle Up with BPIRF – Ridin' High with STEM" initiative. This educational session—presented in collaboration with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service—is designed to introduce young people to career pathways in agriculture, combining cultural heritage with science, technology, engineering, and math.

Additionally, BPIR will announce the six 2025 Crown Royal/BPIR Foundation Hats Off Grant recipients during the 1:30 PM event. The grant is $100,000.00 and will be presented to the six avid cowboys and cowgirls with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Association. The recipients include Azja Bryant, Breanna Meyer, Kanesha Jackson, Daryl Elliott, Dennis Chachere and Wyatt Raymond.

For more than four decades, BPIR has remained the nation’s premier African American rodeo association. The Fort Worth event once again shows why it's known as “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” thrilling fans with high-energy competition in bull riding, barrel racing, ranch bronc/bareback riding, tie down roping, bulldogging, team roping, ladies and junior breakaway, peewee and junior barrel racing and more. These events spotlight the unmatched skill, resilience, and legacy of Black rodeo athletes.

BPIR President and CEO Valeria Howard Cunningham shared her pride in the growing series: “The second leg of the 2025 Texas Connection Series celebrates the deep legacy and dynamic talent of Black cowboys and cowgirls. We’re especially proud to honor our military heroes this year, while continuing to expand the BPIR’s impact through its powerful partnership with the PBR to present community-forward programs. Together, we’re educating, uplifting, and entertaining like never before—and the ride is far from over.”

The Texas Connection Series will return to Cowtown Coliseum with additional rodeos on June 16th and August 15th, 2025. For tickets and additional information, visit www.billpickettrodeo.com.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR): Founded in 1984 by Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s longest-running African American touring rodeo. Created to honor the legacy of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, BPIR showcases the history, culture, and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls, while providing a national platform for today’s top Black rodeo athletes.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF): The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring future generations by preserving the legacy of Black cowboys and promoting the Western way of life. Through educational programs, scholarships, and historical preservation, BPIRF ensures that African American contributions to agriculture, rodeo, and American culture are recognized and celebrated for generations to come.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders): PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 1,000 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network and Paramount+. PBR is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook atFacebook.com/PBR, X at X.com/PBR, Instagram at Instagram.com/PBR and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

For BPIR tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and media credentials, visit: www.billpickettrodeo.com

