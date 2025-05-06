Magic Weighted Blanket Celebrates 26+ Years of U.S. Manufacturing Amid Rising Demand for American-Made Products

The Original Weighted Blanket

Original weighted blanket company continues to thrive as consumers turn to ethically made, locally manufactured goods.

We’re not a big corporation or faceless online brand. We’re a family business. We believe in American jobs, ethical labor, and quality over quantity.” — Keith Zivalich, Owner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the midst of shifting global supply chains and rising tariffs on imported goods, consumers are increasingly seeking out locally made products they can trust. One company that has quietly led the way for over two decades is Magic Weighted Blanket , the original creator of the weighted blanket — proudly handcrafted in Los Angeles, California since 1998.“We were the first company to bring the concept of a weighted blanket to market,” says Keith Zivalich, owner of Magic Weighted Blanket. “And we’ve stayed true to our roots — making every blanket right here in L.A. with care, quality, and community at the heart of everything we do.”________________________________________America’s First Weighted Blanket:Before weighted blankets became a household name, Magic Weighted Blanket was pioneering the idea of deep pressure stimulation — a calming technique that uses gentle, even weight to help reduce stress and promote sleep. Today, these blankets are widely embraced for benefits including:• More restful sleep• Reduced anxiety and stress• Help with PTSD, ADHD, and insomniaAccording to the Sleep Foundation , weighted blankets stimulate serotonin and melatonin while reducing cortisol — making them a natural, drug-free wellness tool.________________________________________A Commitment to Local Craftsmanship:While many competitors have outsourced to cut costs, Magic Weighted Blanket has remained committed to local manufacturing, employing a small, skilled team of artisans in Los Angeles for over 26 years.“We’re not a big corporation or faceless online brand,” adds Zivalich. “We’re a family business. We believe in American jobs, ethical labor, and quality over quantity.”Each blanket is machine-washable, machine-dryable, and made with love — from start to finish. Learn more about weighted blankets here.________________________________________Supporting American-Made Has Never Mattered More:With current tariff changes, global trade tensions, and environmental concerns, experts like the Made in America Movement and Forbes are calling attention to the importance of supporting U.S.-based businesses.When you buy from Magic Weighted Blanket, you’re investing in:• American jobs and families• Shorter, greener supply chains• Small business resilience• Authentic, original craftsmanship

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.