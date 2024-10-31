Inventor Of The Weighted Blanket Introduces 'The Weighted Blanket Guy' Persona To Answer FAQs About Weighted Blankets

The Blanket That Hugs You Back

Weighted blankets have become a global phenomenon. But, for many, there are still a lot of questions. The Weighted Blanket Guy has the answers.

When I answered a call, I would often hear shocked delight that they were actually talking to the 'weighted blanket guy'. From there, the name just sort of caught on and took off.” — Inventor Of The Weighted Blanket, Keith Zivalich

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inventor of the weighted blanket and owner of the Magic Weighted Blanket , Keith Zivalich, is celebrating 26 years in business with the introduction of The Weighted Blanket Guy persona. Designed to answer the most frequently asked questions about weighted blankets, Mr. Zivalich is putting his 26 years of experience and direct customer feedback towards the goal of demystifying the often counter-intuitive concept of a blanket intentionally designed to be heavy.Mr. Zivalich is positioning his Weighted Blanket Guy persona as a service where he can share his unique knowledge about weighted blankets gained from many years of speaking with customers and answering their questions. According to Mr. Zivalich, “I learned early on from our customers that there was a lot of confusion and misinformation about weighted blankets. For many, the hype got their attention, but there was very little factual information being shared. When someone called with questions, it was me taking the call and answering those questions.”Mr. Zivalich has seen his weighted blanket invention go from a niche product recommended by occupational therapists for their special needs clients to becoming a global mass market phenomenon delivering lower stress and improved sleep for everyone. Weighted blankets are now sold all over the world and are projected to have global annual sales exceeding $1.7 billion by 2031.“I first invented the weighted blanket in 1997 and it wasn’t until 2017 that they caught on with the mass market. Even as our business grew, I continued to be the main point of contact for customer support. I love talking to prospective customers and sharing our knowledge. Whenever I introduced myself when I answered a call, I would often hear shocked delight that they were actually talking to the 'weighted blanket guy.’ From there, the name just sort of caught on and took off,” Mr. Zivalich shares.Mr. Zivalich’s Weighted Blanket Guy persona will focus on answering questions related to the proper use and anticipated benefits of all weighted blankets. “Being in this business for so long and talking to customers who are either shopping for a weighted blanket or need more information has afforded me with an exclusive and unparalleled amount of knowledge and information that just isn’t available anywhere else,” according to the weighted blanket inventor.The Weighted Blanket Guy persona is now available under the Video FAQs section at the Magic Weighted Blanket web site. In addition to answering the most frequently asked questions about weighted blankets on the site, The Weighted Blanket Guy persona will also be available as an informational reference for media sources.

The Weighted Blanket Guy Answers Your FAQs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.