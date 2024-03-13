Meet the Inventor Behind the Weighted Blanket Phenomenon as Featured on Hack It Health & Fitness

Learn more about the origin of weighted blankets, their medical applications, and the science behind their effectiveness.

My first thought was, wouldn't it be amazing if there was a blanket that hugged the entire body. It would be the blanket that hugs you back.” — Inventor, Keith Zivalich

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hack It Health & Fitness, a popular online platform that highlights the most interesting people affecting health innovations, technology, and fitness hacks, recently featured Keith Zivalich, the inventor of the weighted blanket . The podcast delves into the health benefits and scientific research behind weighted blankets, as well as their journey into becoming a mass market phenomenon.Hack It Health & Fitness is known for featuring individuals who are making a significant impact in the health and wellness space. This podcast featuring Mr. Zivalich is no exception. It is a testament to the power of determination, innovation, and the desire to make a positive difference in the world.Weighted blankets have gained immense popularity in recent years, with many people claiming that they have helped them sleep better, reduce anxiety, and improve overall well-being. But what exactly is a weighted blanket, and how did it become such a sought-after product? Keith Zivalich, the man behind the invention, has the answers.In the podcast, Mr. Zivalich shares his inspiration for creating the world's first weighted blanket and how it has evolved over the years. He explains that the idea came to him when his daughter placed a Beanie Baby on his shoulder. Immediately aware of the weight, his first thought was "wouldn't it be amazing if there was a weighted blanket that hugged the entire body. It would be the blanket that hugs you back."This led Keith to research the benefits of deep pressure therapy, which is the medical basis of weighted blankets. Soon after, his wife, a seamstress, crafted the first prototype. It has been a family-run business ever since.Keith's determination and hard work paid off when his Magic Weighted Blanket gained popularity and became a must-have item for people seeking relief from anxiety, stress, and sleep disorders. The success of the product has been recognized by numerous media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Ladies Home Journal, as well as on major television networks and even in a Hollywood movie.In the interview with Hack It Health & Fitness, Mr. Zivalich also discusses the research behind the product, which has shown that deep pressure stimulation provided by the blanket can help calm the nervous system and promote relaxation. Keith's passion for helping others and his dedication to creating a product that could improve people's lives has made him a pioneer in the health and wellness industry.To learn more about Keith and his Magic Weighted Blanket, check out the full podcast on Hack It Health & Fitness

The Inventor Of The Weighted Blanket