Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: May 5, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of May 5, 2025 include the following:

Wednesday, May 7 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in a press conference for Middle Tyger Community Childcare Center, Middle Tyger Community Center, 84 Groce Road, Lyman, S.C.

Wednesday, May 7 at 4:15 PM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will join business leaders and local community leaders for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Opening Ceremony, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Ballroom, 9000 N. Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Thursday, May 8 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at a water safety event - the World’s Largest Rubber Duck Makes a Splash in Myrtle Beach, Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Park, 812 N. Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Thursday, May 8 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, 9000 N. Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Friday, May 9 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will be the keynote speaker at the Joseph F. Rice School of Law Excellence in Policing and Public Safety Program Cohort 2 Graduation, Joseph F. Rice School of Law, 1525 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: April 28, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of April 28, 2025 included:

Monday, April 28

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the swearing in ceremony for Bryan Stirling, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:40 PM: Policy meeting.

5:45 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, April 29

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:40 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

1:30 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate.

3:00 PM: Media availability.

3:45 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, April 30

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3247, Excused School Absences, Statehouse, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:15 PM: Policy meeting.

12:50 PM: Agency meeting.

4:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Thursday, May 1

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Carolyn Umphlett, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:35 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce reception, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

5:45 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Night of Fashion and Philanthropy, Central Energy, 2030 Gregg Street, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, May 3

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster was the commencement speaker at the Francis Marion University Spring Commencement, Smith University Center, 290 Alumni Drive, Florence, S.C.