RELAY RESOURCES LAUNCHES abilIT PROGRAM IN DOWNTOWN PORTLAND TO EXPAND INCLUSIVE EMPLOYMENT USING TECHNICAL IT SKILLS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Relay Resources, the region’s leading disability social enterprise nonprofit, proudly announces the launch of abilIT – an innovative training and employment program designed to bridge the gap between people with disabilities and careers in the information technology (IT) and cybersecurity sectors. Employers who have embraced disability inclusion see an increase in retention, productivity, workplace safety and revenue.
abilIT is a 14-week program offered in partnership with Melwood, one of the nation’s leading advocates, employers, and service providers for people with disabilities and their caregivers. The program serves people with disabilities, including neurodivergent people and injured veterans who already have a basic knowledge and understanding of IT, by combining soft skills development with technical training, preparing them to earn industry-recognized certifications, then supporting them in finding employment in IT, cybersecurity or tech-adjacent fields.
“We want abilIT to open new doors for employment,” said Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke, President and CEO of Relay Resources. “People with disabilities are significantly underrepresented in the technology workforce, which has over 350,000 unfilled positions throughout the U.S. This program offers a solution to leverage the untapped talent and potential of people with disabilities.”
"Melwood is thrilled to partner with Relay Resources in our abilIT Across America initiative, expanding the program to the Pacific Northwest. This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to empowering people with disabilities through innovative programs and values," said Larysa Kautz, President and CEO of Melwood.
The first cohort of abilIT participants will begin training on June 2 at Relay’s new office located at 200 SW Market St. in Downtown Portland. Interested candidates should be able to provide disability verification, hold a high school diploma or equivalent, and have intermediate experience in IT, or in using Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint. Interested candidates can apply at relayresources.org/abilit.
The curriculum includes IT fundamentals, CompTIA and other certifications, soft skills development, and internship opportunities with employer partners who share Relay’s commitment to inclusive workplaces.
Key features of the abilIT program include:
• No cost for accepted participants; the program is fully funded
• Customized instruction that meets the learning styles of neurodiverse individuals and people with various disabilities
• Career coaching and mentorship to support long-term success
• Job search assistance to facilitate internships and job placement with potential employers
• Professional development providing the soft skills necessary to land a job
With abilIT, Relay Resources strives not only to create new job opportunities for disabled people, but also to partner with employers and show the value of building more inclusive workplaces. This work is 80% funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Education and 20% funded by other sources.
About Relay Resources
Relay Resources is a leading disability social enterprise nonprofit in the Pacific Northwest, with a mission to transform workplaces and communities by championing disability inclusion. The organization employs nearly 900 team members in four lines of business: Building Solutions, which includes janitorial, landscaping and floor care services; Document Solutions; Supply Chain Solutions; and Disability Inclusion and Accessibility Consulting Services. Additionally, Relay operates three programs: Supported Employment, which places and supports disabled people in competitive jobs in the community; abilIT powered by Melwood, a new cybersecurity and technology training and job placement program; and Affordable Housing, which manages 850 units for 1,500 residents, 27% of whom have a family member with a disability. Learn more at relayresources.org.
About Melwood
Melwood is one of the nation’s leading advocates, employers, and service providers for people with disabilities and their caregivers. For more than 60 years, Melwood has been challenging perceptions and launching strategic initiatives, partnerships, and programs to build a more inclusive workforce and economy. Melwood Community Services’ abilIT program is one example of this; since abilIT’s launch in 2019, preparing hundreds of graduates for success in the IT, tech and related industries. .
