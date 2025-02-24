NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS AT RELAY RESOURCES

Patricia Wortham, CHRO Alfonso Carmona, SVP, Marketing and Communications John Domingo, VP of Finance

Relay Resources strengthens its leadership team with new executive appointments.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relay Resources , the region’s leading social enterprise nonprofit with the vision that all disabled people belong everywhere, announced new appointments to its executive leadership team, including Patricia Wortham as Chief Human Resources Officer, Alfonso Carmona as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, and John Domingo as Vice President of Finance and Administration.“By strengthening our organization with innovative, agile and experienced leaders, we can accelerate our pursuit of initiatives that advance the critical mission of transforming workplaces and communities by championing disability inclusion,” said Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke, President and CEO of Relay Resources. “Our dedication to inclusion and equity will create long-term value for our employees, partners and the greater community. I am thrilled to lead our organization alongside a team of exceptionally talented executives as we navigate our future course.”Patricia Wortham, Chief Human Resources OfficerWortham will lead Relay Resources’ human resources strategy, employee relations, talent management, employee development, people operations and workforce training, and the employee service center. With over 20 years of experience in human resources across financial services, legal, energy and AI tech industries, she has a proven track record of implementing effective HR policies and programs that align with organizational goals.Prior to joining Relay Resources, Wortham held senior HR leadership positions, most recently at a Goldman Sachs-backed renewable energy startup headquartered in Portland, Oregon, as their Chief People Officer. She served at Ophelos Advisory Group, a professional services organization and Crewcial Partners LLC, an investment consulting firm whose nonprofit clients include Salvation Army East, where Wortham led initiatives in diversity and inclusion, leadership development and organizational change.Wortham spent 10 years as an HR professional for a Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) project helping nonprofits, managers, and board members understand that a strong workforce is an organization’s greatest asset and a key driver of revenue. She is a founding member of Chief and The Fourth Effect, organizations committed to increasing the representation of professional women in C-level roles and on boards of directors. Additionally, she serves as a board member of the YWCA of Greater Portland and is an advisory board member for ChangeEngine.Wortham is a Haitian American originally from Brooklyn, New York. She holds a bachelor’s degree in management from St. John’s University and is completing her master’s degree in conflict resolution from Pepperdine University.Alfonso Carmona, Senior Vice President of Marketing and CommunicationsCarmona is a seasoned marketing executive with over 15 years of experience, possessing a global outlook and a talent for transformation. At Relay, Carmona will lead brand management, external communications, social media, event management and implement the organization’s marketing strategy. Prior to this new role, Carmona served as a fractional Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Relay for the past year. During this time, he led a company-wide brand refresh with a focus on accessibility, targeted and effective marketing campaigns, a brand activation at Portland’s Pride Parade, and strategic disability inclusion partnerships such as Relay’s first accessibility partnership with the Oregon Business Plan event.Carmona honed his craft while leading an advertising agency in Guadalajara, Mexico and successfully combines data-driven insights with market intuition, seamlessly directing cross-functional teams across creative, copywriting, design and digital. His blend of analytical and artistic disciplines results in integrated marketing campaigns that captivate consumers while delivering measurable outcomes. This potent combination fueled his success in spearheading cross-functional teams for more than a decade at a prominent B Corporation that pioneered the fair trade and ethical sourcing movement, leading to revenue growth, market share expansion and global brand recognition.Most recently, Carmona launched a successful marketing consulting firm that provided best-in-class marketing solutions to mission-driven brands and social enterprises. His initiatives are designed to connect these organizations’ missions with their audiences, unlocking growth and expanding market share. Carmona has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Tec de Monterrey University and completed the LEAD Executive Leadership and Business program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business.John Domingo, Vice President of Finance and AdministrationDomingo joined Relay Resources as Director of Finance in 2024 and was recently promoted to Vice President of Finance and Administration. Domingo leads all financial and administrative functions, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, contract administration, internal audit, treasury, capital planning, risk management, employee health and safety, and workplace innovation. As a key member of the executive team, Domingo provides strategic financial leadership, guiding decision-making to enhance the organization’s long-term sustainability, scalability, and mission impact. He also serves as a strategic partner to the board finance and audit committee, providing guidance and insight on financial strategy, reporting and compliance.As a mission-driven leader with over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, Domingo specializes in financial strategy and organizational development. He has a strong background in nonprofit finance and regulatory compliance, with expertise in structuring multiyear financial plans and leading finance teams in dynamic and evolving environments. Prior to Relay Resources, he served as a leader at a series of Portland-based nonprofits, each working at the intersection of economic empowerment, social justice, and community well-being.Domingo holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA in finance and global business from the University of Portland. He also holds certified management accountant (CMA) and certified nonprofit accounting professional (CNAP) designations. Domingo is a second-generation Filipino American and a San Francisco Bay Area native with Hawaiian roots.About Relay ResourcesRelay Resources is the leading social enterprise nonprofit in the Pacific Northwest with a mission to transform workplaces and communities by championing disability inclusion. The organization employs over 800 team members in janitorial, building solutions, landscaping, document solutions and supply chain solutions, serving customers in the Pacific Northwest. Additionally, Relay Resources has 850 affordable housing units and more than 1,500 residents, of which 27% of household units have a member with a disability. Learn more at relayresources.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.