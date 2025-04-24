RELAY RESOURCES WELCOMES THREE NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Relay Resources welcomes Kymbreanna Elliot, Michael Holton, and Suhail Khan to their Board of Directors.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relay Resources , the region’s leading disability social enterprise nonprofit, has announced three new members of their Board of Directors.“I am thrilled to welcome these exceptional business executives, professionals, and community leaders to our board. Each of them brings unique experiences, professional expertise, and a deep commitment to advancing disability inclusion,” said Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke, CEO and president of Relay Resources. “Their diverse perspectives will strengthen our leadership, deepen our community engagement, and help guide us into the future with purpose and vision.”The new board members are:Kymbreanna Elliott, Esq., an attorney at Stinson LLP, who has a strong foundation in corporate transactions, governance, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property law. Kymbreanna has a deep commitment to equity and inclusion, and brings both strategic insight and a passion for social justice to her legal work. Prior to her current role, she clerked for federal administrative law judges, where she developed a nuanced understanding of regulatory and adjudicative processes. A native of Portland, Ore., Kymbreanna earned her undergraduate degree in political science from Seattle Pacific University and her JD from Howard University School of Law, where she received multiple CALI awards, as well as the Pro Bono Honors Award for 130 hours of public service. Passionate about disability rights and inclusion, she is committed to using her skills to support organizations that prioritize equity and access.Michael Holton is a television and radio analyst for the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as a dedicated community leader, business owner, and former professional basketball player for the National Basketball Association (NBA) with a unique blend of leadership, public engagement, and service. Michael owns and operates a State Farm Insurance agency and has been recognized as both an Ambassador Travel Qualifier and National Convention Qualifier. He received his BS in political science from the University of California at Los Angeles, where he also played Division I basketball. He went on to have a successful career in the National Basketball Association, playing for the Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, and Charlotte Hornets. Michael is passionate about equity, education, and opportunity and has a long-standing involvement with the Portland community.Suhail Khan is vice president at USI Insurance Services, one of the nation’s leading brokerage and consulting firms. Suhail brings over a decade of leadership experience to his role, and partners with clients to design comprehensive solutions in property and casualty insurance, as well as risk management. Throughout his career, Suhail has worked with a variety of organizations in the Portland metro region, deepening his passion for using insurance as a tool to support mission-driven work. Originally from India, Suhail moved to Portland, Ore., at age 15 and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree and MBA from George Fox University. His personal and professional journey has been shaped by a commitment to building stronger, more inclusive communities.About Relay ResourcesRelay Resources is a leading disability social enterprise nonprofit in the Pacific Northwest, with a mission to transform workplaces and communities by championing disability inclusion. The organization employs nearly 900 team members in four lines of business: Building Solutions, which includes janitorial, landscaping, and floor care services; Document Solutions; Supply Chain Solutions; and Disability Inclusion and Accessibility Consulting Services. Additionally, Relay operates three programs: Supported Employment which places and supports disabled people in competitive jobs in the community; abilIT powered by Melwood, a new cybersecurity and technology training and job placement program; and Affordable Housing, which manages 850 units for 1,500 residents, 27% of whom have a family member with a disability. Learn more at relayresources.org

