PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO GIVES CLASS OF ‘25 A FREE MAMMOTH MUFFIN

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s graduation season, and Perkins American Food Co. , a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its homestyle value meals and iconic bakery, is giving grads a mammoth-sized sweet treat to celebrate their achievement. From now until June 25, all high school and college Class of 2025 grads who visit Perkins in their graduation cap will receive a Free Mammoth MuffinPerkins is also giving grads a chance to snap up additional free food. Until June 25, grads who post a photo of themselves in their graduation caps at Perkins and tag @eatatperkins will have a chance to win a $100 gift card. One entry per person."We are excited to welcome grads to our restaurants and treat them to our signature Mammoth Muffins. After all their hard work, they deserve to celebrate with a sweet treat,” said Kimberly Bean, VP of Marketing for Perkins American Food Co. "Extending the opportunity to win $100 is our way of providing a small token of support and comfort as grads move into the next chapter of their lives.”For nearly 40 years, Perkins has been baking up their Mammoth Muffinsdaily. Perkins sells more than 7,000 Mammoth Muffinsa day, totaling more than three million muffins yearly! Introduced in 1988, the Mammoth Muffinquickly became a guest favorite, featuring traditional flavors like Banana Nut and Apple Cinnamon, as well as unique seasonal options including Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Pumpkin Cream Cheese and Strawberry Cream Cheese, to name a few. Guests especially love the Blueberry Mammoth Muffin, the most ordered flavor.The Free Mammoth Muffinsfor grads will be available at participating Perkins until June 25. This offer is valid for one per guest. Grads who come in sporting any Class of 2025 grad attire or merch are eligible. Mention the free muffin offer at the register to redeem.Want to savor the Perks of good taste? Join the Perkins e-Club and receive 20% off your next visit just for signing up for the program. Plus, receive other exclusive offers sent directly to your inbox. Enjoy Perkins favorites, including all entrées and bakery treats with dine-in, curbside pickup or delivery by visiting www.PerkinsToGo.com . For more information, contact your local Perkins location or visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator alongwith innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave.Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

