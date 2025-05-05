Public Notice of Waiver Request

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is requesting an extension of the period of availability for FY21 for 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program funding.

To extend the availability period of FY21, SCDE is requesting a waiver under Section 8401 of ESEA to expend the period of availability of these funds for 21st Century Community Learning Centers for the SEA and all of its LEAs to December 31, 2027.

Relevant personnel and members of the public can review this waiver request and submit questions and comments to Joyce Patterson, SCDE 21st CCLC Team Leader, jypatterson@ed.sc.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 12, 2025.

