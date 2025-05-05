Fatal Pedestrian Crash Under Investigation in Prince George’s County

May 5, 2025

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Monday morning in Prince George’s County.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been positively identified, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

At approximately 3:12 a.m. troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of the inner loop of I-495 south of US Route 1 in College Park for a crash involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation indicates that a Honda Civic was parked on the left shoulder of outer loop I-495, when for unknown reasons the driver fled the vehicle and attempted to cross the lanes of inner loop I-495 on foot. The pedestrian was then subsequently struck by a Toyota.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Charges are pending consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County. Personnel from the Prince George’s County Police Department and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures, which lasted more than four hours.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

###

