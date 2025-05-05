Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,279 in the last 365 days.

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Under Investigation in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Monday morning in Prince George’s County.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been positively identified, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

At approximately 3:12 a.m. troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of the inner loop of I-495 south of US Route 1 in College Park for a crash involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation indicates that a Honda Civic was parked on the left shoulder of outer loop I-495, when for unknown reasons the driver fled the vehicle and attempted to cross the lanes of inner loop I-495 on foot. The pedestrian was then subsequently struck by a Toyota.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Charges are pending consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County. Personnel from the Prince George’s County Police Department and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures, which lasted more than four hours.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

###

CONTACT:   Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Under Investigation in Prince George’s County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more