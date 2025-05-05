Governor Hochul is a Guest on 'CNN News Central'

Earlier today, Governor Hochul was a guest on “CNN News Central.”

Kate Bolduan, CNN: Let's focus in right now on the President's comments on the Constitution, and much more. Joining us right now is the Democratic Governor of New York, Governor Kathy Hochul. It's good to have you here, Governor.

Governor Hochul: Thank you. Thank you so much.

Kate Bolduan, CNN: Let's start there — where Mark and Sarah were talking about the President saying that he does not know if every person on U.S. soil should be afforded due process under the Constitution. What do you make of that after hearing the President?

Governor Hochul: He basically said that he doesn't have to follow or even understand what the Constitution of the United States requires of every person who takes that oath of office. I took the same oath of office 31 years ago to run for town board. I knew I was supposed to uphold the constitution.

I have to think a President who took the oath of office — not once, but twice — understands that there are limitations and that is the body of the Constitution. He must follow it. Otherwise, the democracy that we fought for and upheld for 250 years is just going to go down the drain and we're not going to let that happen. But it was shocking and it tells you all you need to know about this presidency and this man — that he doesn't give a damn about the U.S. Constitution and that is frightening in itself.

Kate Bolduan, CNN: Also, overnight, he announced that he wants to put a 100 percent tariff on all films made overseas. I actually saw – I was looking at the budget that you're rolling out. And as part of the budget, you're actually expanding tax credits — tax breaks — to try to bring more film production to New York. I mean, while not clear how the President would apply a tariff on intellectual property, something that's not a physical good. I guess maybe if I can set that aside for a second. Do you like the idea of that?

Governor Hochul: These midnight ideas that he has or throws out on the table and we're all supposed to process? I'll tell you what, I'm fighting hard for this industry in New York State. It's an economic driver. It's part of our identity.

The talent wants to be in New York, and so I'm in competition with other states, but indeed other countries. So I'm focused on what I can do here in the State of New York. I don't know if that leads to retaliatory tariffs in other countries because once you start the trade war, who knows where it ends.

Kate Bolduan, CNN: Right, does it backfire?

Governor Hochul: Right now, we're on the bad end of that war because if we're talking about everything from children's dolls and toys going up – it may not be here for Christmas. So that's not what Americans thought they were getting with this president. These were promises they did not expect to see upheld. They thought they're voting for possible tariffs. But they had no idea that meant when they go to Walmart this Christmas, the shelves may be empty because of what Donald Trump has done.

Kate Bolduan, CNN: You mentioned the dolls. Let me play how he said that, just to remind our viewers how he talked about that when asked, acknowledging the prices would go up, and then he said this, let me play this for you again.

What is your reaction to the President's take on that? I heard Mark Short – who's a long time Republican operative – say this feels very, “Let them eat cake” at the moment, even hearing that from a Republican.

Governor Hochul: It's so condescending on so many levels. But as a mom who has bought dolls for my little girl and my granddaughter. I mean, come on? The President of the United States is telling you that, “Oh, you don't need that.” This is a millionaire — maybe billionaire, who really knows what his records show — but he has a lot more money than the average American.

It shows a disconnect with the people who voted him into office — many of them — that he doesn't care. He doesn't care about the families, and this is the contrast that I'm drawing with the budget that I just unveiled. And so he shows he doesn't care about them. And I think they're starting to hear this and feel this, and they feel they've been betrayed.

And that's a very overwhelming feeling across the State of New York. People in the North Country who voted for him, people on Long Island who voted for him, who now lost offshore wind jobs. The North Country – our small businesses are saying, why are you at war with Canada? These are our customers, and now they're not coming to places like Lake George and Saranac Lake.

They're not spending money here because you antagonize one of our best friends in the whole world. So people across New York who did vote for him – the majority did not — but those who even did, they're shaking their heads at what is happening.

Kate Bolduan, CNN: I want to ask you about the budget — the state budget that you're rolling out. I've seen it described in more than one place actually as providing a possible roadmap for Democrats far beyond New York and the coming cycle in the Trump era. Not to get into the weeds of the state budget, but you included measures of increasing public safety and lowering taxes for all but the wealthy.

Do you see success for yourself in the coming election and your party, as I will broad strokes it as moving more towards the center versus the left, which we're seeing this conversation happen within the Democratic party.

Governor Hochul: This is not a new movement for me. I've always found comfortable in the very wide center — where I believe that most New Yorkers really are. And what it does is it provides a blueprint for anyone who really cares about delivering what the constituents actually want. They want you to focus on two things. Are they and their families safe? Can you do more to make me feel safe? Or whether I'm on the subway?

So I put more police officers there on our streets, putting more money for gun interdiction up in our rural communities, making sure that our law enforcement has what they need. You have to feel fundamentally safe and Democrats have to talk about that. Don't be afraid to talk about fighting crime.

Kate Bolduan, CNN: Do you think that's been one of the misses in and lessons from the election?

Governor Hochul: For many, many years. Not this year, many years. We will protect defendants’ rights without a doubt. But I changed the laws so no longer will people see cases — violent criminals walking free, because there were technical reasons why a case was dismissed. We ended that. We're going to make sure that does not — so I'm focused on that, but it's also public safety and the economy.

People are worried about prices and their bills, and you see everybody walking around looking at their cell phone, what their 401k plan is plummeting and turning into — numbers that they never thought could go that low. It is frightening for New Yorkers, and I think about the Walmart moms and the people who shop in the big box stores.

Like I said, I used to do it as a mom, like you're clutching your coupons. Hoping it's enough to get you out of that cash out without being embarrassed in front of your kids that you didn't have enough for the groceries that week because tariffs drove up the prices. So I'm putting money back in people's pockets — $5,000.

Inflation rebate. A thousand dollars for kids under the age four, $500 for school age. The biggest — as you mentioned — the biggest tax cut we've had for the middle class in 70 years. It's all about putting money back in their pockets. And lastly, letting them know I care about their families because their family is my fight.

I'm banning cell phones in all schools so our kids can finally get their childhood back. So you talk to people about things they understand. You don't give them a 25 point blueprint on future energy needs. Just tell it like it is. Talk like a regular citizen, a regular New Yorker, a regular person, and stop being so condescending ourselves and talking down to people. This is what they want.

Kate Bolduan, CNN: You're going to face some competition in your reelection effort. Just heard, Elise Stefanik, who was up to be an ambassador for Trump – obviously that did not happen. And she was out just yesterday and had some really harsh words to say about you saying, you're the worst governor in America, that she dubbed Andrew Cuomo that not thinking anyone could do, do worse.

She's clearly — she's exploring a run against you. Are you concerned there has been a lot of talk about the growing Republican sentiment in the State of New York over cycles. Are you concerned about a Republican challenger?

Governor Hochul: No. No, Donald Trump has made sure that the Republican Party brand is so tainted in New York that no matter who runs against me, they will have the baggage of explaining why people's prices went up, why they lost healthcare, why they lost Medicaid, why they lost education, all to fund tax breaks for the wealthiest. I look forward to that fight. No matter who it is, it's not settled yet, but I say bring it on.

Kate Bolduan, CNN: Governor, thanks for coming in.

Governor Hochul: Thank you.

Kate Bolduan, CNN: It's good to have you here. Thank you.