Rockin’ Good Times Ahead as Goodguys Rod & Custom Rolls into Nashville for the 19th BASF Nashville Nationals, May 16-18

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the producer of “America’s Favorite Car Show” and the world’s largest hot rodding association, will pack Nashville Superspeedway with over 1,500 hot rods, muscle cars, customs and classic trucks for the Goodguys 19th BASF Nashville Nationals, May 16 – 18.The infield of the Speedway, located in Lebanon, will be rocking with the sound of horsepower and sparkling with chrome and candied paint for three full days of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times. Not only are there plenty of vintage and specialty cars and trucks to check out up close, but the 19th BASF Nashville Nationals brings in the best hot rods from across the country to vie for the title of Goodguys 2025 TANKS, Inc. Hot Rod of the Year. This coveted award is part of Goodguys’ “Top 12 of the Year” award program, and competitors will be put through a 100-mile reliability run along with exhibition drag runs on Friday with the winner being announced Sunday afternoon during the awards ceremony.This family fun event has plenty of action going on all weekend including a Family Fun Zone with free activities including a Model Car Take-and-Make courtesy of Auto World. There is also intense racing action as drivers pilot their cars through the challenging and fast Goodguys AutoCross track to qualify for the No Limit Engineering “Music City Mayhem Shootout” on Saturday afternoon.On Saturday, legendary builder Bobby Alloway of Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop will pick his Top 10 Builder’s Choice vehicles and Goodguys will select several Regional Finalists for their “Top 12” program. If you’re looking for new or vintage parts or even a new project car, there is a Swap Meet, Cars 4-Sale Corral and a Manufacturer’s Midway loaded with some of the best-known companies in the performance and hot rod industry.Goodguys welcomes specialty vehicles built in 1999 and older on Friday and Saturday with later model American made or powered vehicles of all years welcome on Sunday for the Meguair’s All American Sunday including the All American Sunday AutoCross Shootout.For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/nvn WHAT: Goodguys 19th BASF Nashville NationalsWHERE: Nashville Superspeedway, 4847-F McCrary Road, Lebanon, TN, 37090WHEN: May 16 - 18, 2025, Friday/Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/nvn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Photo Assets

