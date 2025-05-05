RoofersCoffeeShop® announces opening of 2025 Roofing Industry Trends Survey

This Trends Survey, sponsored by QXO, uncovers the current challenges and business priorities for roofing contractors.

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoofersCoffeeShop, the award-winning place where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, announces the opening of its latest Roofing Industry Trends Survey , sponsored by QXO. The Trends Survey, in its eighth year, invites contractors to share insights on current business challenges, lead generation, training and technology needs, strategies for recruitment and retention and more.“The roofing industry counts on us to provide insight into the state of our industry, and we are committed to capturing the realities contractors face, the shifts happening across the industry and the resources that support their success,” said Heidi J. Ellsworth, president of RoofersCoffeeShop. “These surveys give us the opportunity to hear directly from contractors about what’s really happening on job sites, from labor and material challenges to emerging technologies and evolving customer expectations. By tapping into this real-world perspective, we can better understand how the industry is shifting and what’s needed to support continued growth and success.”The 2025 Trends Survey aims to spotlight the biggest business challenges contractors are facing, from operational hurdles to workforce demands while also gathering insights on the digital tools and integration platforms they’re using to boost efficiency. It explores a range of contractor needs — from training and software to marketing strategies — and takes a closer look at how lead generation and strategies for recruitment and retention are shaping business success.Since 2016, RCS has surveyed contractors in the industry and developed six Trends Reports to date that highlight the most pressing challenges contractors are dealing with today, pinpoint key business priorities and offer a snapshot of the industry’s overall health.Contractors are urged to take the 2025 Trends Survey today! About RoofersCoffeeShopAs an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is “Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit www.rooferscoffeeshop.com About QXOQXO is the largest publicly traded distributor of roofing, waterproofing, and complementary building products in the United States. The company plans to become the tech-enabled leader in the $800 billion building products distribution industry and generate outsized value for shareholders. QXO is targeting $50 billion in annual revenues within the next decade through accretive acquisitions and organic growth. Visit www.qxo.com for more information.

