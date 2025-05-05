City of Lawrence updates policy for serving homeless from other communities

To manage and prioritize the limited resources available for homeless services within Lawrence, the City of Lawrence instituted a policy for serving homeless individuals who come from other communities in August 2024. After using the policy diligently for the last nine months, the Homeless Response Team has updated the plan to better maintain consistency and accountability when assessing eligibility for services.

“These changes demonstrate that our priority is to ensure Douglas County residents experiencing homelessness have access to the support and services they need to regain stability,” said Misty Bosch-Hastings, Director of the City’s Homeless Solutions Division. “At the same time, we’re committed to helping vulnerable non-residents return to the appropriate community to receive the care they need. It’s about balancing compassion with accountability, reinforcing responsible allocation of resources, and ensuring everyone is connected to the best path forward.”

Our community’s Homeless Response Team is responsible for helping people transition out of unsheltered homelessness. Key updates to the policy include:

Clarification on Former Residents: Individuals who previously lived in Lawrence but relocated elsewhere are considered non-residents. Past residency does not establish current eligibility to receive homeless services. Re-establishing Residency: Residency cannot be re-established through shelter stays, encampments, or services. Residency is only re-established through independently securing and maintaining permanent housing in Douglas County. Return Plan: The policy now states that individuals may return to their community of origin or to another community where they have confirmed support and are welcome to return. Return Plan Requirements: The return plan must now include contact with receiving agencies or individuals to confirm acceptance and coordination.

If you’d like to read the fully updated plan, click here.

More information on the community-wide efforts to end chronic homelessness in Lawrence and Douglas County is available on the A Place for Everyone website. Community members are also encouraged to tune in to the Collaborative Solutions Podcast to connect with the stories of people emerging from homelessness to homes.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.