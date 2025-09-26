Something’s Smoking — And That’s a Good Thing: City to Conduct Sewer Smoke Testing in Quail Run Neighborhood

Beginning Tuesday, September 30, you may see harmless smoke rising from manholes, yards, or storm drains in the Quail Run neighborhood. This practice plays a key role in the City’s commitment to keeping our sewer system healthy and efficient.

The City of Lawrence’s Municipal Services & Operations (MSO) Department, in partnership with contractor TREKK Design Group, will be conducting smoke testing in sections of the sanitary sewer system. This routine but high-impact process helps identify cracks, leaks, or faulty connections in sewer lines before they cause backups, overflows, or expensive repairs.

What is Smoke Testing?

Smoke testing involves sending non-toxic, odorless, and residue-free smoke into the underground sanitary sewer system under controlled pressure. As the smoke flows through the pipes, crews watch for visible signs of smoke escaping through cracks, holes, or improperly connected lines — revealing problem spots in real time.

This technique is widely used across the country and is safe, fast, and effective. Residents should not see smoke inside their homes. If they do, it may indicate a dry or faulty P-trap in a drain, which is a plumbing issue that homeowners may want to inspect.

What Residents Should Expect

Smoke testing will occur beginning September 30 in the Quail Run area.

TREKK will notify all impacted homes and properties at least 48 hours in advance.

You may see smoke exiting from vent stacks on roofs, utility holes, or ground cracks — this is normal and indicates that the test is working.

The smoke used is non-toxic, non-staining, and will not harm pets, plants, or furnishings.

The City of Lawrence is working closely with Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical during the testing to ensure awareness and coordination. If weather or conditions change, testing may be rescheduled.

Why This Matters

Routine sewer smoke testing is used in the City’s preventative maintenance program, which protects public health, prevents costly emergency repairs, and ensures the long-term integrity of critical infrastructure. Every test helps us find potential problems before they impact homes, streets, and waterways.

Learn more about smoke testing and this program by visiting lawrenceks.org/mso/ecoflow.

