Temporary northbound traffic shift ahead for I-17 Improvement Project

PHOENIX – Things now look a lot different for drivers heading north on Interstate 17 once they reach Black Canyon City, as crews work to complete the entire 23-mile I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point by the end of this year.

Beginning today, May 5, northbound traffic will shift into the two newly constructed flex lanes that run adjacent to the two existing southbound lanes of I-17. This temporary traffic shift is necessary while crews complete work on the existing northbound general purpose lanes between Coldwater Road and Sunset Point. This work also includes bridge work at Bumble Bee Road and other important work for the eight-mile flex lane corridor.

The newly constructed lanes are not yet operating as “flex lanes.” The two flex lanes will be used only as a detour route to move northbound I-17 traffic while the two existing northbound general purpose lanes are closed for ongoing work.

Drivers will transition from the regular northbound lanes at Coldwater Road in Black Canyon City and use the newly constructed crossover lanes to enter the two new flex lanes. Drivers will continue on the flex lanes for approximately eight miles and will exit via another set of crossover lanes at Sunset Point to return to the northbound general purpose lanes.

Drivers will not be able to access the northbound Bumble Bee Road exit, which will be closed. Bumble Bee Road under northbound I-17 will also be closed to traffic. Access for emergency responders will be maintained throughout the traffic shift and closures.

Southbound I-17 traffic remains the same on the two existing general purpose lanes during this northbound traffic shift. The northbound detour route through the flex lanes is expected to last several weeks. Drivers are urged to follow the posted speed limit throughout the entire 23-mile active work zone, which has been reduced to 65 mph, and in some areas 55 mph, to keep travelers and highway workers safe.

This is a very busy time for construction on the I-17 Improvement Project for both the widening segment and the flex lanes segment. Once the paving, striping, and other necessary work are all completed for the 15 miles of widening between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City, the new lanes are expected to open to drivers later this spring. One general purpose lane was added in each direction to alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow.

Drivers will also notice the ongoing construction and the installation of the safety systems for the eight miles of flex lanes between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point. Once installation of the safety systems and all of the technology is complete, the entire safety operations system will undergo a thorough testing period before the flex lanes are officially opened to traffic later this year.

For more information about the I-17 Improvement Project and to learn more about Arizona’s first flex lanes, visit the project website.

