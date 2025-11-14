Logipix International Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Logipix Kft. in Hungary

Logipix 328 MP 40° Dual-Vision Panorama Camera

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logipix International Corp. (OTC: LPIX) (“Logipix International” or the “Company”), a distributor of Logipix video surveillance systems, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Company’s manufacturing partner Logipix Kft ., a Hungary-based developer and manufacturer of advanced ultra-high-resolution panoramic imaging systems and integrated AI surveillance solutions.The transaction is expected to strengthen Logipix International’s end-to-end capabilities by unifying product R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and global commercialization under a single corporate structure. Upon closing, Logipix International plans to operate Logipix Kft. as a wholly owned subsidiary. The strategic proposed acquisition of Logipix Kft. is expected to enhance the Company’s ability to serve complex airport airside, seaport, border-security, and military programs with unified management of business development, delivery and support functions.Transaction DetailsThe agreement contemplates the purchase of Logipix Kft. by Logipix International Corp. for total consideration of $40 million comprised of 30,000,000 shares of LPIX common stock and $10 million in seller promissory notes in lieu of cash. Closing is expected in the next 90 calendar days, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals where required.About Logipix International Corp.Logipix International Corp. (OTC: LPIX) is a provider of ultra-high-resolution panoramic imaging and video analytics. The Company’s integrated solutions deliver wide-area situational awareness, AI-powered detection and tracking, and real-time operational insights for critical commercial and military infrastructure, airport airside operations, seaports, and international borders.Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Key risks include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain required regulatory approvals (including Hungarian competition authority (GVH) clearance and possible CFIUS review), failure to satisfy closing conditions, integration risks, currency fluctuations, supply-chain disruptions, changes in airport/seaport/military procurement budgets, and geopolitical events affecting Hungary or U.S.–Hungary trade. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

