Mercy University's Criminal Justice Program Earns Prestigious ACJS Program Endorsement

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mercy University announced that its Bachelor’s degree program in Criminal Justice has been officially endorsed by the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences (ACJS) for academic quality, a significant recognition that highlights the program’s academic excellence and commitment to student success.“This recognition from the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences affirms the strength of our curriculum, our commitment to student success, and the excellence of our practitioner-scholar faculty who blend academic rigor with real-world experience,” said Dr. Stuart Sidle, dean of the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Mercy University.The ACJS Program Endorsement is awarded to select academic programs that meet the organization’s rigorous standards of educational quality and integrity. Mercy University’s Criminal Justice program underwent a comprehensive evaluation process and demonstrated excellence in areas including curriculum design, faculty qualifications, student learning outcomes and student support services.In the endorsement letter to Mercy, Jay S. Albanese, Ph.D., chair of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences Academic Review Committee, said “Congratulations to you and your faculty, staff, students, and administration on this remarkable achievement. ACJS Endorsement means that your programs have undergone rigorous review and are recognized by your peers as adhering to the best practices in our field.”“We are honored to receive the ACJS Program Endorsement, which affirms the academic excellence and integrity of our undergraduate Criminal Justice program,” said Dr. Jeong L. Kim, program director of the undergraduate Criminal Justice program at Mercy University. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our faculty, the engagement of our students, and our commitment to providing a high-quality, professionally relevant education. It positions Mercy University as a leader in criminal justice education and further strengthens our mission to prepare students for impactful careers in public service and justice.”The ACJS endorsement is a mark of distinction that assures students, employers, and academic institutions that Mercy University’s Criminal Justice undergraduate program adheres to the best practices and high standards expected in the field of criminal justice education. It reflects the university’s broader dedication to academic integrity, professional readiness, and community impact.For more information about the ACJS Program Endorsement, visit https://www.acjs.org/academic-program-review/ ###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

