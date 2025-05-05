Update No. 2: VSP closes investigation into 2024 South Hero murder-suicide

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police closes investigation into 2024 South Hero murder-suicide

SOUTH HERO, Vermont (Monday, May 5, 2025) — The Vermont State Police has concluded its investigation into the May 9, 2024, murder-suicide in South Hero in which Andrew "Drew" Lalumiere was shot by his uncle John Lalumiere.

VSP presented the case for review to Grand Isle County State's Attorney Doug DiSabito, who determined no further action was necessary.

"Clearly, this was a murder-suicide," DiSabito wrote to the state police in formally declining prosecution associated with this incident. "I don't see anywhere in the investigation that warrants any criminal charges against anyone who is not already deceased. There will be no court action. This matter is now closed."

***Update No. 1, 6:10 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2024***

Autopsies have been completed on the two men who died Thursday in South Hero. The Vermont State Police is able to identify the deceased as follows:

Andrew "Drew" Lalumiere, 35, of South Hero. His cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds to the head and torso, and the manner of death is a homicide.

John Lalumiere, 68, of South Hero. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death is a suicide.

Investigators have determined that John Lalumiere used a handgun to fatally shoot Andrew Lalumiere, his nephew, before using the same weapon to take his own life. The men lived in separate homes on the same property where the shooting took place. The circumstances and motive leading to this shooting remain under active investigation. The state police continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist in the ongoing investigation call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

Upon completion of the investigation, VSP will submit the case to the office of Grand Isle County State's Attorney Doug DiSabito for review.

No additional details are available at this time.

***Initial news release, 4:40 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2024***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found Thursday, May 9, 2024, outside a home in South Hero.

Police received a 911 call at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday reporting the discovery of two bodies at a location on Kibbe Farm Road. The Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department along with members of South Hero Rescue and the South Hero Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. The men, ages 68 and 35, were pronounced dead on scene. The Sheriff's Department subsequently requested assistance from the Vermont State Police.

Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated event involving individuals who knew each other. Everyone involved with this incident is believed to be accounted for at this time. No one is in custody. There is no threat to the public.

The scene on Kibbe Farm Road has been secured and will be processed for evidence. The bodies of the deceased men will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for autopsies to confirm identity and to determine the cause and manner of death. VSP will release their identities following notification of relatives and continued investigation.

The Vermont State Police investigation into this case is in its earliest stages and involves members of VSP's Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team, and Victim Services Unit. The Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department and Grand Isle County State's Attorney Doug DiSabito are providing assistance.

Anyone with information that could assist state police in this case should contact the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

VSP Public Information Officer Adam Silverman will be available for an on-camera interview at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Hero Volunteer Fire Department, 131 Community Lane.

The state police will continue to provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

- 30 -