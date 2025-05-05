AMMWEC to Host Capitol Hill Event: "Towards a Broader Abraham Accords: Embracing Asia's Potential"

AMMWEC and Sharaka Meet Israel's President Herzog During Historic Delegation Trip Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Co-Chair of the Abraham Accords Caucus

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) will be hosting an upcoming Capitol Hill event titled "Towards a Broader Abraham Accords: Embracing Asia's Potential," taking place on May 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EST in Room 268 of the Capitol Visitors Center, Washington D.C. The event is co-hosted by the office of Congressman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Co-Chair of the Abraham Accords Congressional Caucus.This timely gathering will feature a distinguished panel of voices from across Asia and the Middle East who are advancing dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual understanding across cultural and religious divides. The discussion will center around the expansion of the Abraham Accords in advance of President Trump’s upcoming travel to Saudi Arabia. Speakers include: Anila Ali , President & Founder of AMMWECDan Feferman, Chairman of Sharaka Elie Pieprz, Director of External Affairs, Yesha CouncilDr. Nir Boms, Research Fellow at the Moshe Dayan Center of Tel Aviv UniversityAhmed Quraishi, Pakistani Journalist Covering National Security in the MENA RegionWajid Ali Syed, Journalist & FilmmakerAndrew Rozario (Biraj), Bangladeshi PhotojournalistSoraya M. Deen, President of Muslim Women SpeakersHanifa Girowal, Former Deputy Governor of Kabul for Socio-Economic & Development AffairsSheikh Musa Drammeh, Community Organizer and Founder of Muslim Media CorporationAdditional speakers may be announced.At a moment of increasing polarization and geopolitical uncertainty, this event will explore how partnerships grounded in mutual respect and cultural connectivity can foster a more prosperous and peaceful world. Panelists will address the potential for countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and others to be included in efforts to build on the Abraham Accords.Media and congressional staff are welcome to attend. For more information or to RSVP, please contact: info@ammwec.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.