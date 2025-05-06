Meta and GivenGain Partner to Enable Seamless Social Fundraising

GivenGain

GivenGain and Meta partner to bring seamless, global fundraising to Instagram and Facebook—empowering charities and fundraisers to drive impact with one click.

We believe humans are amazing—and when equipped with the right tools, they can drive extraordinary social impact.” — Johannes van Eeden, Founder of GivenGain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GivenGain, the world’s leading nonprofit fundraising platform, today announced a groundbreaking integration with Meta, bringing frictionless fundraising to Facebook and Instagram at global scale.This partnership will help drive more visibility and donations to charities using GivenGain, as campaigns will now have dynamic donation progress bars, direct ‘Donate’ call-to-action buttons and high-impact visuals across Meta platforms. The integration also makes sharing more seamless and empowers fundraising champions to activate their communities where they already are, with just one click.“We believe humans are amazing—and when equipped with the right tools, they can drive extraordinary social impact,” said Johannes van Eeden, Founder of GivenGain. “This partnership with Meta brings us one step closer to a world where generosity knows no limits—one world, zero barriers. Together, we’re empowering fundraising champions to drive meaningful impact on a global scale.”The launch follows high-profile campaign milestones—such as Boston Marathon Giving Day, which recently raised a record-setting $1.87 million in just 24 hours on the GivenGain platform. Now, with enhanced visibility across Instagram and Facebook, GivenGain is poised to help charities, events and individuals grow their reach, storytelling, and results.“Meta is committed to building tools and solutions that help nonprofits achieve success on our platforms,” said Annie Lewis, Head of Government and Social Impact at Meta. “We are excited about our new partnership with GivenGain that will make fundraising more seamless for nonprofits.”The integration includes:- Improved visuals for GivenGain fundraisers on Meta platforms, with Donate CTAs and Progress Bars- Deep-linking to GivenGain fundraising pages for a direct giving experience- Seamless functionality for easy sharing to Instagram and Facebook- Real-time sync between platforms for consistent donation tracking and performanceAs a nonprofit foundation itself, GivenGain reinvests 100% of platform contributions into technology innovation and support to its partners—making it uniquely aligned with Meta through a partnership that will help democratize digital fundraising and elevate social good.Charities in the following markets using GivenGain can immediately start benefiting from the integration by signing up for Meta fundraising tools: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, Spain, France, UK, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland and the United States.About GivenGainGivenGain is the world’s leading nonprofit fundraising platform, enabling fundraisers, events, and charities to raise funds from anywhere in the world. Founded in 2001, GivenGain is a nonprofit foundation with a mission to increase global generosity and social impact through technology. Today, it supports causes in 100+ countries and powers fundraising for global organizations including UNICEF, the Boston Marathon, and Deloitte.

