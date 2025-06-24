GivenGain and The Giving Block Launch Technology Integration to Expand Global Access to Crypto Philanthropy

Crypto giving now live on GivenGain through The Giving Block integration—offering donors new ways to support causes worldwide.

By integrating with The Giving Block, we’re making it easier for anyone, anywhere to support the causes they care about—in whatever currency or channel they choose.” — Johannes van Eeden, Founder of GivenGain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GivenGain , the global nonprofit fundraising platform, today announced a technology integration with The Giving Block , a Shift4 Company, the leading crypto philanthropy solution, enabling charities and fundraisers on GivenGain to seamlessly accept cryptocurrency donations.The integration marks a major step toward democratizing access to digital philanthropy tools for causes around the world. Effective immediately, donors on the GivenGain platform can support their favorite causes using a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, USDC, and more. This innovative integration expands fundraising potential for charities, by unlocking new sources of global generosity and inspiring a new generation of values-driven supporters.This new functionality is powered by The Giving Block and builds on GivenGain’s existing relationship with Shift4, The Giving Block’s parent company and a global leader in payment infrastructure. Shift4 is the only payments company to offer nonprofit specific donation tools like crypto, stock and DAF donations in addition to traditional payment methods. The integration enhances the fundraising experience by offering crypto as a seamless donation option alongside debit, credit, and digital wallets—at no additional burden to the nonprofits.“This is a powerful unlock for our global community of fundraising champions,” said Johannes van Eeden, Founder of GivenGain. “By integrating with The Giving Block, we’re making it easier for anyone, anywhere to support the causes they care about—in whatever currency or channel they choose. We believe amazing humans, when equipped with the right tools, can drive extraordinary impact.”For fundraisers, the integration means broader reach and easier conversion—crypto donors have been shown to give significantly larger gifts than traditional donors. The average crypto donation in 2024 converted to $10,978. For nonprofits, it provides access to a fast-growing donor segment and removes the operational burden of managing crypto compliance and custody. Nonprofits can immediately receive the donation as cash.“Crypto is the fastest-growing donation method of the last decade, and the preferred way to give for millions of young, digital-native donors,” said Ben Pousty, COO of The Giving Block. “We’re excited to support GivenGain and the tens of thousands of fundraisers and charities they serve.”This launch is the first in a series of upcoming innovations between GivenGain and The Giving Block, with additional product enhancements and announcements around the future of fundraising and modern giving technology expected later in 2025.For more information, visit www.givengain.com or www.thegivingblock.com Media Contact:press@givengain.commedia@thegivingblock.comAbout GivenGain:GivenGain is the world’s leading nonprofit fundraising platform, enabling fundraisers, charities, and events to raise funds from anywhere in the world. Founded in 2001 and active in 100+ countries, GivenGain is a nonprofit foundation committed to removing barriers to giving and empowering a global community of fundraising champions to drive meaningful impact.About The Giving Block:The Giving Block, a Shift4 company, is the platform helping nonprofits fundraise more effectively from modern philanthropists. Pioneers of the “Crypto Philanthropy” movement, The Giving Block developed the leading solutions for cryptocurrency donations, taking crypto and NFT donations mainstream in the nonprofit sector. The Giving Block’s team then developed a stock and DAF giving experience built to empower even more donors to give. Then, The Giving Block was acquired by Shift4. When combined, Shift4 and The Giving Block’s product suite empowers more donors than ever to give assets to their favorite causes. Today, thousands of nonprofits are using Shift4 and The Giving Block to fundraise from modern philanthropists. Shift4 and The Giving Block are the only platform that offers cards, crypto, stock and DAF giving all in one.

