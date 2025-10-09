Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs) Go Digital: GivenGain Announces New Integration to Power the Future of Fundraising

GivenGain

GivenGain partners with The Giving Block and Chariot to enable seamless Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) giving worldwide.

This is a breakthrough for modern philanthropy.” — Johannes van Eeden, Founder of GivenGain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GivenGain , the world’s leading nonprofit fundraising platform, today announced that it will soon enable Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) donations through a new partnership with The Giving Block and Chariot, expanding the ways supporters can give to charities worldwide.In partnership with The Giving Block, GivenGain will enable Donor-Advised Fund gifts via DAFpay, powered by Chariot. This integration makes DAF giving as seamless as crypto or card payments — eliminating barriers, unlocking a fast-growing donor segment, and fueling global generosity for charities and fundraising champions worldwide.The announcement, made on DAF Day 2025, marks a breakthrough in modern philanthropy. Historically, DAFs have been locked in offline or legacy systems, despite holding more than $230 billion in charitable assets. By adding DAFpay as a seamless giving option, GivenGain will empower donors to direct their philanthropic resources towards immediate impact, unlocking billions in potential generosity for nonprofits.“For years, DAFs have held enormous philanthropic potential, but remained locked in legacy systems and offline processes,” said Johannes van Eeden, Founder of GivenGain. “By making DAF giving fully digital, we’re unlocking a powerful new segment of donors for charities and eliminating barriers that kept billions of dollars on the sidelines. This is a breakthrough for modern philanthropy.”The integration is expected to roll out in time for end of year giving, and will function much like GivenGain’s existing crypto integration: charities will receive funds in cash, while donors enjoy a frictionless giving experience that fits their preferred channels.“Donor-Advised Funds are an increasingly critical giving tool for modern philanthropists,” said Ben Pousty, COO of The Giving Block. “By integrating DAF giving into GivenGain’s platform, we’re making it easier for donors to contribute alongside other non-cash assets - helping charities maximize their impact.”This announcement follows the successful launch of cryptocurrency donations on GivenGain earlier in 2025. Together with The Giving Block and Chariot, GivenGain is building a digital-first future of fundraising that is inclusive, global, and powered by champions.For more information, visit www.givengain.com www.thegivingblock.com , or www.joinchariot.com Media Contact:press@givengain.commedia@thegivingblock.comAbout GivenGainGivenGain is the world’s leading nonprofit fundraising platform, enabling fundraisers, charities, and events to raise funds from anywhere in the world. Founded in 2001 and active in 100+ countries, GivenGain is a nonprofit foundation committed to removing barriers to giving and empowering a global community of fundraising champions to drive meaningful impact.About The Giving BlockThe Giving Block, a Shift4 company, is the platform helping nonprofits fundraise more effectively from modern philanthropists. Pioneers of the “Crypto Philanthropy” movement, The Giving Block now powers donations across cryptocurrency, stock, and DAFs, giving thousands of nonprofits access to new generations of donors.About ChariotChariot builds technology to make Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) giving simple, fast, and widely accessible. With Chariot’s platform, nonprofits can accept DAF gifts online in seconds, helping to unlock the nearly $230 billion currently sitting in DAFs for immediate charitable use.

