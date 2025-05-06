The first AdForum Summit of 2025 opens in NYC, bringing together leading search consultants and agency CEOs

AdForum Summit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first AdForum Summit of 2025 opens in New York City on Monday May 12th.Taking place twice a year, the Summit is a unique global event that brings together search consultants and agencies, for an immersive series of private meetings.During the course of AdForum's Summit week, the consultant delegation will hear from agency leaders on driving growth for brands. The attending consultants will meet the people behind successful new marketing strategies, and discover the results that come through the powerful combination of creativity, strategy and tech. For agencies, the event is a unique opportunity to showcase their skills to more than 26 consultancies, in a single meeting.In the run-up to the Summit, we spoke to two intermediaries for their insight on the current state of the industry:Vlad Komanicky, Co-founder at marketing advisory Alchemists, said: "Marketers today are facing a perfect storm: economic uncertainty, political volatility, shifting consumer expectations, and the relentless acceleration of technology. It’s not just about responding faster; it’s about fundamentally rethinking how brands operate, create, and connect. GenAI is one of the most powerful enablers in this shift, but it’s not a silver bullet—it’s part of a broader reengineering of marketing itself."Our advice to agency new business teams: Bring solutions that fit the world your clients are stepping into—not the one they are leaving behind.”Procurement specialist and search consultant, Tina Fegent, said: "From my conversations with brand-side clients, the most prevalent challenge marketers face today is delivering impact in an increasingly fragmented and fast-moving landscape … In such a busy agency landscape, my role as a procurement and search consultant is to help clients cut through the complexity of the marketplace. That means being really clear about what kind of agency partner they need – strategically, culturally, and operationally – before we even begin shortlisting. With so many great agencies out there, the differentiators come down to true chemistry, a shared vision, and the ability to navigate change together.""If I could give one piece of advice to an agency new business team: think beyond the case study reel. Show how your team thinks – how you solve problems, how you work together, and how you’ll make the client’s life easier. That’s what makes the difference in a pitch room."The consultancy delegation includes AAR Partners, AAR Group, Academy of Relationship Management, Alchemists, Roth Ryan Hayes, The Palma Group, Cherrypicker, Ark Advisors, CultureKey, Ebiquity, From Good to Great, Academy of Relationship Management, COMvergence, HARMONIUM, Independent Agency Selection, Madam Worldwide, Agency Appraisals, PitchResult, Pitchville, SCOPEN, The Great Pitch Company, Tina Fegent Ltd, Tuffon Hall Consultancy, VA Consulting, Victoire & Co, VT Scan Groupe.AdForum Global CEO, Philippe Paget, said: "We are very excited to meet with top agencies in NYC at this Summit session, and uncover how they are delivering results for brands in a complex eco-system. AdForum created the Summit more than 20 years ago as a bridge between top agencies and the search consultants who guide brand partnership decisions. We are enormously proud to help cultivate agency-to-consultant relationships and spark meaningful connections."This season’s Summit takes place from May 12th to 16th 2025. Over 26 consultancy firms are attending the event to meet with CEOs from Stagwell Global, VCCP, Worldwide Partners Inc, WPP, PMG, OAG, Jung von Matt, M+C Saatchi North America, Maison BETC, Bulletproof Design, DEPT, Jellyfish, NewGen, Keenfolks, Orchard Creative, Uncommon Creative Studio.

