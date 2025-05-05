The BGBB Kid’s Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival Returns to Fayetteville, NC

2025 BGBB Kids Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festical Fayetteville, NC

The BGBB Kid’s Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival Kicks Off in Fayetteville, NC, in Partnership with Chosen Pen Publishing!

We’re also proud to partner again with Chosen Pen Publishing, whose collaboration helps us create a meaningful and impactful experience for children and families.” — Dr. Pamela Gurley, President of the BGBB Literay Foundation

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation (BGBB) is excited to announce the return of its Kid’s Red Carpet Book Tour & Literacy Festival to Fayetteville, NC, on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 1420 Hoke Loop Rd from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. After a successful event in Fayetteville last year, the foundation is thrilled to once again partner with Chosen Pen Publishing to bring this exciting celebration of literacy, creativity, and community to children and families. Designed to inspire young learners and foster a lifelong love of reading, this free event promises an unforgettable day of fun and education.

Event Highlights Include:

- Kid-Friendly Red Carpet Experience: Children can shine in the spotlight with red-carpet interviews and photo opportunities.

- Author Readings: Listen to captivating stories from diverse authors every 45 minutes.

- Interactive Activities: Enjoy face painting and STEM-based activities that spark curiosity and creativity.

- Vendor Booths: Discover books, child-friendly products, and resources from local vendors.

- Community Engagement: Live demonstrations by the Fayetteville Fire Department.

- Special Guest, Miss Grand North Carolina, Janiya Pipkin.

“We are so excited to be back in Fayetteville! The support and enthusiasm from this community have been incredible,” says Dr. Pamela Gurley, Founder and President of the BGBB Literacy Foundation.

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

- Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

- Location: 1420 Hoke Loop Rd, Fayetteville, NC

- Admission: FREE!

How to Join:

Families, educators, and community members are encouraged to attend. Reserve your spot today by visiting the event page: https://bgbbkrcfayettevillenc2025.eventbrite.com.

About the Brown Girl and Brown Boy Literacy Foundation:

Founded in 2022 by Dr. Pamela Gurley, the BGBB Literacy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on reducing childhood illiteracy in marginalized communities. Through holistic literacy programs, the foundation empowers children aged 4-12 to develop self-esteem, critical thinking, and communication skills, preparing them for success in school and life.

About Chosen Pen Publishing:

Chosen Pen Publishing is committed to amplifying diverse voices and fostering a love for reading and storytelling in communities nationwide. Their partnership with the BGBB Literacy Foundation reflects a shared mission to empower young minds through the transformative power of literacy.

Join us for this exciting return to Fayetteville and help us create brighter futures—one book at a time!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.