Kamloops’ Tourism Economy Holds Strong Despite Headwinds, Generating Over Half a Billion Dollars in Economic Impact

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism Kamloops has received the 2024 Economic Impact Report on Tourism, revealing that despite a year marked by significant challenges—from wildfire threats to inflation—the local visitor economy remained resilient and continues to be a major contributor to the region’s prosperity.“Even though we had slightly fewer travelers than our record year of 2022, the value of each visit increased,” says Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops. “Visitors spent more per person in 2024, and that means more money flowing directly into our community’s small businesses, events, and experiences.”The comprehensive report, produced by Larose Research & Strategy and Pacific Analytics, found: $316 million in direct visitor spending in Kamloops – the highest ever recorded for the city. 1.87 million visitors were welcomed to Kamloops in 2024. The broader Thompson-Nicola region saw $382 million in total economic impacts, while BC benefited from $528 million due to Kamloops-based tourism. Visitor activity generated approximately $8.5 million in local government taxes, helping to support municipal services and offset property taxes: equivalent to approximately $210 per household. Tourism supported 2,645 jobs in Kamloops in 2024.Fisher adds, “These results demonstrate that Kamloops' visitor economy is diverse and can still thrive during challenging times. It’s great to see Kamloops is starting to not only recognize tourism but prioritize it.”The 2024 report reaffirms Kamloops’ long-standing commitment to a consistent, data-driven tourism strategy. Since 2016, Tourism Kamloops has used the same methodology to track economic indicators, allowing for credible comparisons year over year.While 2024 presented headwinds—including wildfire concerns, inflationary challenges, and overall economic pressures —Kamloops showed notable resilience. According to the report’s analysis, Kamloops experienced only a modest 4.5% year-over-year dip in visitor volume and outperformed many other Thompson Okanagan destinations.“Kamloops demonstrated stability and adaptability. It’s clear our tourism businesses, many of them small and independently owned, know how to weather uncertainty. This report helps us celebrate their contributions and continue advocating for their success,” Fisher adds. “I have the utmost respect and appreciation for each frontline worker in tourism that makes visitor experiences memorable. Those frontline tourism workers are our community champions and ensure all visitors feel welcome.”Tourism Kamloops will continue to share insights in the months ahead, integrating this data across government relations, marketing initiatives, and destination development efforts to set new benchmarks moving forward.-30-Discover how tourism fuels Kamloops’ economy: https://www.tourismkamloops.com/industry/value-of-tourism/. About Tourism KamloopsTourism Kamloops is dedicated to promoting Kamloops as a leading destination for adventure, exploration, and unique experiences. With a focus on community engagement and sustainable tourism, we aim to showcase all that Kamloops has to offer to travelers from around the world. For more information about Tourism Kamloops, visit www.tourismkamloops.com Please note, Erik Fisher will be available for interviews on May 5 (from 9AM to 11AM PST). Please contact Ryan directly to schedule.Media Contact:

