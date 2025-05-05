Hospitality Veteran Charles Bruen Takes the Helm at Table 13 in Addison

Charles Bruen, the proud new owner of Table 13 in Addison—bringing fresh flavor and classic vibes to this iconic spot!

Hospitality Industry Veteran Brings Decades of Experience to Iconic Supper Club

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Table 13 , Addison’s renowned supper club known for its elegant ambiance and Rat Pack-era live entertainment, proudly announces Charles Bruen as its new owner. With a distinguished background in fine dining and a deep-rooted connection to the Dallas restaurant scene, Bruen is poised to guide Table 13 into an exciting new chapter.To celebrate both the new ownership and Mother’s Day, Table 13 will offer a specially curated Four-Course Meal for $54.99 (plus tax and gratuity), featuring an amuse-bouche, a choice of soup or salad, a brunch, lunch, or dinner entrée, and a dessert, all crafted by the restaurant’s acclaimed culinary team.“Dallas has been my home since 1994,” says Bruen. “After opening restaurants across the U.S. for L&N Seafood Grille, I knew I wanted to settle here. I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the city’s top dining establishments including Capital Grille, III Forks, Ruth’s Chris, and Kent Rathbun Concepts. Joining Table 13 in 2021 was a privilege—and now owning it is a dream come true.”Bruen credits his success to the mentorship and partnership of industry veterans like Mike McRae and Gabe Nicolella, and the unwavering support of friends and family, with special thanks to Allan Siegel and Michael Bergstrom.Table 13 continues to distinguish itself with a chef-driven menu featuring prime steaks, fresh seafood, and timeless dishes like Chateaubriand and Beef Wellington. The venue's signature nightly live music brings classic sophistication to every dining experience. With an award-winning wine list and a bar serving classic martinis and old fashioneds, Table 13 has become a staple of fine dining and live entertainment in the Metroplex.As Bruen notes, “Owning a restaurant means directing the ship, but the journey relies on the crew. I’m incredibly grateful to our AGM Shirley Schirman and Kitchen Manager Moises Novas, as well as the entire team. Their dedication is what makes Table 13 exceptional.”Table 13 has been recognized throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, winning accolades such as Best Fine Dining, Best Live Music Venue, and Best Private Dining Venue—affirming its reputation as one of the metroplex’s premier destinations for a refined, yet lively dining experience.To learn more or reserve your spot for the Mother’s Day special, visit www.Table13Addison.com

