Post Oak: A Fascinating Retelling of Cynthia Ann Parker’s Story
EINPresswire.com/ -- Post Oak is a thrilling new project that depicts the true story of the raid on Fort Parker in 1836, and the capturing of Rachel Plummer and Cynthia Ann Parker by several Native tribes.. Both Rachel and Cynthia Ann were taken by Comanches. Through these pages of history, we gain insight into the complex relationships between settlers and Native Americans during this turbulent period in our great nation. The story especially comes to life with an authentic and accurate portrayal of this pivotal time in Texas’ past.
The gripping novel, Post Oak, to be released later this summer, is gaining great anticipation for this captivating tale. Portions of this story, soon to be pitched as a possible TV pilot, or movie was filmed - in part - on location at Fort Parker, Texas - the very site of the original incident. This exciting project is led by a talented team, featuring award- winning author Tina Siemens and acclaimed director Deborah Stone.
Stone said, “I really think that there’s big things to come from this. I’ve already had people come to me as thinking this would be a fabulous project to jump on board. I’ve even had had some major people that have financed major projects talk to me about it.”
One of the most unique aspects of Post Oak is its connection to American history. For Siemens, this is more than just a lesson in history though. Recently adopted into the Comanche Tribe, Tina Siemens has a personal connection to the traditions and stories of her ancestors and their connection to Quanah Parker, the last Comanche Chief. Her dedication to uncovering her family’s history has led her on a journey spanning decades and continents. Through extensive research and findings, she has compiled a captivating book that takes readers on a thought- provoking journey through time and space.
Siemen’s said, “I thought, this has to be recorded. This is history that’s being lost if I don’t write it down. It’s just what my ancestors went through. My third cousin was the first missionary to reach out to the great Comanche chief in Oklahoma, after they were all forced to go to the reservation.”
Siemens’ relationship with the Comanche community has been a resounding success, with the tribe fully supporting and embracing the project. This collaboration has resulted in a project that accurately represents the Comanche people and their history, with many members of the tribe involved in the production as actors. This authentic representation has been met with great appreciation and support from the community.
D’Andra Simmons, a well-known personality in Dallas, brings a unique and dynamic presence to the project. With her impressive achievements as an award-winning chef, successful entrepreneur, and talented actor, she adds depth and dimension to the Post Oak project. Her strong connections to the local community make her a true embodiment of the vibrant spirit of Texas. Audiences will be captivated by her engaging personality as she portrays a snobbish townswoman in the scenes after Cynthia Ann was recaptured twenty-four years later. Her character belittles Cynthia Ann for her uncouth and barbaric ways, adding an intriguing layer to the plot. Simmons’ compelling performance will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, eager to see what she does next. With her charisma and talent, she brings an undeniable energy to the show that will leave audiences wanting more.
Simmons is thrilled to have landed a role in this impactful project and is eager to showcase her passion for history. She’s excited to be a part of something meaningful and significant, and is determined to make a lasting impact. With her talent and dedication, Simmons is sure to bring the character to life in a way that will captivate audiences.
With its strong roots in history and captivating storytelling, Post Oak has already generated excitement and anticipation within the industry. The project’s release is highly anticipated, and for good reason. It promises to be a poignant and powerful depiction of the Parker family from both the settler’s side and the legendary Quanah Parker Comanche saga, brought to life by a talented and dedicated team.
