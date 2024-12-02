Thomas Avenue Beverage Company: A Menu That Dazzles with Variety Discover exquisite cocktails at Thomas Avenue Beverage Company Unlimited selections from the bar at Thomas Avenue Beverage Company

Grand Opening, Thursday, December 12, 2024.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The much-awaited Thomas Avenue Beverage Company is set to make its grand debut December 12, 2024, promising an evening filled with excitement and indulgence for Dallas residents. Located at 2901 Thomas Avenue, this upscale tavern, crafted by celebrated mixologist Eddie "Lucky" Campbell, invites guests to immerse themselves in a unique dining and drinking experience.As attendees step into the Thomas Avenue Beverage Company, they will be greeted with a complimentary glass of champagne and a token for a cocktail tasting of their choice. The evening will also feature horse and carriage rides connecting T.A.B.C. with Campbell's other popular establishments, Parliament and The Standard Pour, adding an enchanting touch to the festivities.The tavern's interior design reflects a blend of Old Hollywood glamour and Mid-Century Modern aesthetics, showcasing rich dark woods, a stunning mahogany bar, and plush oxblood booths. Guests can also enjoy a spacious outdoor patio, complete with private firepit seating, providing an ideal setting to soak in Dallas's vibrant atmosphere.Eddie "Lucky" Campbell, known for his innovative cocktail creations, leads a star-studded management team that includes Jordan Gantenbein, the Director of Operations, alongside Stephen Dobek, General Manager, and Scott Volk, Beverage Manager. “We aim to create an exceptional experience where quality service meets culinary delights,” Campbell stated. “Our team is excited to bring something special to Dallas's nightlife.”The menu promises an array of shareable appetizers, artisan flatbreads, and popular Dallas entrees, alongside two standout pasta dishes: a shrimp and sausage bucatini and a spinach and poblano chicken alfredo. Beverage offerings feature inventive cocktails, including the T.A.B.C. 75, Karma Chameleon, and the classic barrel-aged old fashioned, ensuring that there is something for every palate.The grand opening of Thomas Avenue Beverage Company is not just an event; it’s a celebration of food, drinks, and community. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable evening. Mark your calendars for December 12 and get ready for a night that promises to be filled with fun and flavor.About Thomas Avenue Beverage CompanyThomas Avenue Beverage Company is an upscale neighborhood tavern located in Dallas, Texas. With a focus on quality food, craft cocktails, and exceptional service, T.A.B.C. aims to create a vibrant gathering place for both locals and visitors. The establishment is open daily from 5 PM to 2 AM, with Happy Hour specials throughout daily from 5-7pm and all day Mondays. Follow @TABCTavern on social media for the latest updates and events.

