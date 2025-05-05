US Route 66 Centennial website launches

The US Route 66 Centennial website highlights Official Route 66 Centennial events, projects, preservation success stories and future needs.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US Route 66 Centennial website has launched.The Route 66 Centennial will celebrate and commemorate the historic milestone of the 100 anniversary of Route 66 and honor the Mother Road by helping the millions who live, work, and travel along it. The dedicated Centennial website highlights the magnitude of the occasion with information about the vast array of activities, programs, events, and projects during the year-long festivities across the Mother Road.The website highlights Official Route 66 Centennial events and projects , including the recently announced National Centennial Kickoff Event in Springfield, Missouri, a cavalcade of three Centennial caravans, AAA Route 66 Road Fest, and the Untold Story of Women on the Mother Road. It also focuses on Route 66 preservation success stories and spotlights future needs.Individuals and businesses interested in participating in the Route 66 Centennial are invited to register on the new website, subscribe to the monthly Route 66 Centennial Newsletter, become members of the Route 66 Centennial Club, and stay informed about official Route 66 Centennial activities.Bill Thomas, Commissioner for the US Route 66 Centennial Commission and Chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership, said, "Look no further if you're seeking the one-stop source for official Route 66 Centennial activities, programs, events, and projects. The Route 66 Centennial Website also provides opportunities for the public to directly participate in all the fun and excitement the 100th Anniversary of the Mother Road will offer, including becoming a "Member of the Route 66 Centennial Club", securing Route 66 Centennial Certified status for your local Centennial activities and projects, and purchasing Centennial merchandise."The Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership is a national nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing and sustaining Route 66 as a national icon and international destination. It is responsible for the Route 66 Centennial website, a key component of the Route 66 Centennial Communications Plan recommended by the Route 66 Centennial Commission.

