Cruise America Named Official RV Rental Partner of the Route 66 Centennial

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership has named Cruise America the Official RV Rental Partner of the Route 66 Centennial. The collaboration will support nationwide programming, travel experiences, and promotional initiatives celebrating the 100th anniversary of America’s most legendary highway.As the Route 66 Centennial approaches in 2026, millions of travelers are expected to explore the Mother Road, creating increased demand for authentic, flexible, family-friendly travel options. Cruise America—North America’s largest RV rental provider—will help power this once-in-a-lifetime celebration, offering travelers unparalleled access to the full eight-state stretch from Chicago, IL, to Santa Monica, CA. Through the partnership, Cruise America will add the Route 66 Centennial logo on 300 of its rental RVs.“Cruise America’s national presence, trusted reputation, and deep commitment to road travel make them an ideal partner for the Route 66 Centennial,” said Bill Thomas, Chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and Commissioner of the Route 66 Centennial. “As we celebrate 100 years of the Mother Road, this partnership will help more people experience Route 66 the way it was meant to be enjoyed—on an unforgettable road trip. We are thrilled to welcome Cruise America into the Centennial family.”Cruise America CEO, Eric Bensen, said, “The Centennial of Route 66 is a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and Cruise America couldn’t be more excited to help lead the celebration. Whether you are an international visitor chasing the dream of the West or an American family hitting the open road, our RVs make Route 66 accessible, flexible, and unforgettable. This partnership perfectly aligns with who we are and with the adventure that awaits travelers in 2026. #BETHERENOW.”For more information about the Route 66 Centennial, visit route66centennial.org To learn more about Cruise America and RV rental options, visit cruiseamerica.com EndsNotes to editorsAbout the Route 66 Road Ahead PartnershipEstablished in 2016 with the support of the National Park Service and the World Monuments Fund, the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership’s mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national and international icon through partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research, education, and economic development. Only In Your State is the official Publishing Partner to the Route 66 Centennial. Founding Sponsors of the Route 66 Centennial include the Illinois Route 66 Centennial, Travel Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission, American Express, Route 66 Road Fest, Rand McNally Publishing and Cruise America. For more information, visit route66centennial.org.

