Harley-Davidson Named the Official Motorcycle of the Route 66 Centennial

The Road Ahead Partnership today announced that Harley-Davidson has been named the Official Motorcycle of the Route 66 Centennial

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Road Ahead Partnership today announced that Harley-Davidson has been named the Official Motorcycle of the Route 66 Centennial, marking a major milestone as celebrations gear up for the 100th anniversary of the legendary highway in 2026.Throughout the Centennial year, Harley-Davidson will honor the heritage and spirit of Route 66 by featuring the road in several of its signature rides and brand events. These rides will highlight the communities, landscapes, and stories that have made Route 66 an enduring symbol of freedom and discovery for generations of travelers and riders.Bill Thomas, Chair of the Road Ahead Partnership and Commissioner for the Route 66 Centennial Commission, said, “Harley-Davidson and Route 66 are two of America’s most iconic symbols of the open road.“We are thrilled to welcome Harley-Davidson as the Official Motorcycle of the Route 66 Centennial. Its commitment to celebrating the history, culture, and communities along the Mother Road makes Harley-Davidson an ideal partner for this once-in-a-lifetime anniversary. We couldn’t be more excited for riders across the country to experience Route 66 with Harley-Davidson leading the way.”Harley-Davidson will collaborate on commemorative programming, including featured rides, community events, and special Centennial-themed activities at select dealerships along the historic route. It will also support a newly named Harley-Davidson Route 66 Preservation and Economic Development Grant Program, designed to help businesses and attractions across the Mother Road.The Route 66 Centennial in 2026 will celebrate 100 years of America’s most storied highway, spanning eight states and inspiring countless journeys. The partnership with Harley-Davidson reinforces the road’s enduring connection to adventure, independence, and the riding community.For more information on Route 66 Centennial events and activities, visit route66centennial.org EndsNotes to editors:About the Route 66 Road Ahead PartnershipEstablished in 2016 with the support of the National Park Service and the World Monuments Fund, the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership’s mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national and international icon through partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research, education, and economic development. Only In Your State is the official Publishing Partner to the Route 66 Centennial. Founding Sponsors of the Route 66 Centennial include the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission, American Express, AAA Route 66 Road Fest, Cruise America, Harley Davidson, and Rand McNally Publishing. For more information, visit route66centennial.org.

