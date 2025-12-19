Growth Corp Announces Leadership Transition as Organization Enters New Era of Strategic Expansion

Doug Kinley and Sara Vanhala

SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth Corp , one of the nation’s highest-producing SBA 504 lenders, today announced a significant leadership transition effective January 1, 2026. After 35 years as President, Doug Kinley will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, while Sara Vanhala, a nearly 20-year veteran of the organization and current Chair of the Board of the National Association of Development Companies (NADCO), has been appointed President.Serving small and mid-sized, for-profit businesses, Growth Corp delivers affordable financing solutions that help companies invest in their futures. The organization’s lending territory spans all 102 counties in Illinois, as well as portions of Missouri, Indiana, Iowa, and Kentucky, making it one of the Midwest’s most accessible and impactful Certified Development Companies.As part of the nationwide SBA 504 Loan Program, Growth Corp provides long-term, fixed-rate financing—up to $5 million for most businesses and up to $5.5 million for manufacturers—for major investments in commercial real estate, equipment, and expansion projects. Growth Corp works in partnership with local lending institutions to structure projects in a way that reduces risk for both the bank and the business, making expansion more attainable and more stable for growing companies.This leadership transition underscores the strength of Growth Corp’s 40-year legacy and the momentum propelling its next chapter. Since its founding, the organization has helped thousands of businesses expand, fueling more than a billion dollars in economic development investments. Its work has supported job creation, strengthened local economies, and catalyzed community revitalization across Illinois and the broader Midwest.As Chair of NADCO—the national trade association representing Certified Development Companies and advocating for the SBA 504 Loan Program—Vanhala has been instrumental in shaping policy discussions and championing program improvements that benefit lenders and small businesses nationwide. She also leads Growth Corp’s annual delegation to Washington, D.C., collaborating with policymakers and SBA officials in efforts to modernize the program and expand support for entrepreneurs. Her national visibility, combined with nearly two decades of operational leadership at Growth Corp, uniquely positions her to guide the organization’s strategic growth and strengthen its presence across its lending footprint.“Each dollar we finance represents the bravery and hard work of an entrepreneur betting on their future,” said Doug Kinley. “Growth Corp exists to support that courage. Together we’ve built an incredible foundation of trust, integrity, and impact–and I’m excited to see our team launch into a new era of innovation and growth.”“The heart of our work is the impact we make in communities,” said Sara Vanhala. “Every project we finance becomes a catalyst for job creation, neighborhood stability, and generational opportunity. We’re proud of the strong foundation we’ve built-one where lenders and entrepreneurs know they can rely on us for clarity, consistency, and support. As we move forward, I’m committed to accelerating that impact and expanding our presence, ensuring more local businesses can grow, hire, and reinvest throughout the Midwest.”With this leadership transition, Growth Corp reaffirms its mission of supporting businesses, partnering with lenders and economic development leaders, and driving local economic growth-a mission that has guided the organization for four decades and will continue shaping its future.EndsNotes to editors:About Growth CorpGrowth Corp is a leading Certified Development Company (CDC) specializing in SBA 504 loans for small and mid-sized, for-profit businesses. Serving all 102 counties in Illinois plus parts of Missouri, Indiana, Iowa, and Kentucky, Growth Corp partners with lending institutions to provide affordable, long-term, fixed-rate financing that supports business expansion, job creation, and long-term community vitality.Media Contact:Sara VanhalaPresident, Growth Corp217-787-7557vanhala@growthcorp.com

