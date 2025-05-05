Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with Nicole Priest

Editor’s note: As part of our celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Week, we are highlighting a few outstanding educators from classrooms across the state. We thank all of our extraordinary teachers for providing students what they need to meet high expectations and realize their incredible potential.

Today’s Q&A spotlight features Nicole Priest. Priest has been an educator for 10 years with experience teaching in a structured learning classroom for K-5 students in special education. Currently, she teaches at Perkins Elementary School in Des Moines Public Schools, where she provides valuable learning experiences and support for her students. For Teacher Appreciation Week, Priest shared her thoughts on her favorite moment as a teacher and how she helps foster student success.

What is your favorite memory or teaching moment in the classroom?

Many of the students in the classroom use assistive technology or communication devices to communicate. I remember when one of my students said my name on her communication device for the first time. She found not only one way to say my name; she found two different ways! Most teachers hear their names called multiple times a day, but in my role, I do not get that as often. This moment is forever etched in my teacher memory as a top favorite!

Why are you passionate about teaching? What things do you love about working with students?

I have always known I was going to be a teacher. I used to play teacher with my sister when we were growing up all the time! I love the fact that there is never a dull moment in my classroom. There is always something exciting or fun going on. It can be a student learning a new skill, using their device to communicate something independently or just sharing a funny story. In my classroom, we truly are a community of learners and we support each other. My students are excited for each other, and we are all everyone’s number one fans!

What do you think are the keys to a student’s success and how do you help foster continued learning?

In my classroom, building relationships with my students is number one. I try to incorporate each student’s interests as much as possible. I also try to make sure their needs are met as much as I can so that learning can take place. Sometimes, they may need a fidget, Play-doh, an extra snack or a break. These are all things I am trying to encourage them to ask for throughout the school day, so we can all learn and grow together.

How have you grown as an educator? What advice would you give to a new teacher starting out in the field?

I have grown so much in these 10 years of teaching! I think back to my first few years and think, “Wow, how did I do that?” I think the biggest thing I have learned is to not overthink or worry about every little move. It’s exhausting thinking about all of the what-ifs. I come in every day, try my best and remind myself that is all I can do. My advice would be to just do that.

Who was a teacher that made a positive impact in your life? What things did they do to make learning meaningful?

I had so many wonderful teachers growing up! I feel that they are a huge reason that I chose to become a teacher. In middle school, I had a teacher named Mr. Parrott. He built relationships with students and made learning fun. He was funny and made us laugh often, and he made me want to try my best. And if I got something wrong, he didn’t make me feel bad, he just wanted me to learn and try again. I remember emailing him after my first year of teaching to tell him of the impact he made on my life as a student and now as an educator.

