2024 GAgives on GivingTuesday Showcases Nonprofits as the Unifiers of Communities

Global Giving Movement Spotlights How Nonprofits Are First Responders in Times of Crisis and Common Ground for Many in Communities

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the season of giving upon us, it’s time to show our appreciation for those who have supported our communities throughout the year with unwavering commitment and a staggering level of accomplishment. All Georgians benefit, in multiple ways, from the outstanding work of our nonprofits. In this year especially, they’ve truly shown up for us all.

GAgives on GivingTuesday, hosted by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN), is once again shining a spotlight on the impact of nonprofits across the state, showcasing the ways they serve as the great unifiers of our communities in times of conflict and crisis. Since its launch in 2012, GAgives on GivingTuesday has given Georgians the chance to demonstrate their generosity. Naturally, they have risen to the occasion with record-breaking giving year after year, both in the number of individual gifts and in total dollars raised. Coinciding with the international day of giving celebrated the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, this year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday will be held Dec. 3, 2024, when Georgians are asked to get into the true spirit of the giving season following the annual shopping-centered tradition of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“This year has been especially trying for Georgia nonprofits as they’ve been called upon for extra resources and manpower, whether that’s a result of the devastation of this year’s storms, the national housing crisis, community support for those directly impacted by the Apalachee High School attack, inflation, or a host of other situations,” said GCN President & CEO Karen Beavor. “No matter the crisis, nonprofits have rallied to support their communities, and GAgives on GivingTuesday is our time to support them in return.”

Last year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday set another new record, with more than 13,800 donors contributing to more than 1,050 organizations through the official GAgives.org platform alone. On that single platform, one of many activated for the event, $3.06 million was donated, exceeding the total amount donated through GAgives.org in 2022 by nine percent. In total, $33.17 million was raised, a 13 percent increase from 2022.

All registered 501(c)3 nonprofits in Georgia can participate in this special day of giving. Nonprofits are invited to raise funds through GAgives.org, a powerful but easy-to-use online fundraising platform featuring complementary resources to assist in maximizing donations – from donation-motivating prizes sponsored by official GAgives partners to toolkits, marketing materials, complimentary online trainings, GAgives success stories, and more, all designed to help nonprofits engage their volunteers, staff, board members, and supporters.

“Nonprofits impact the lives of every one of us throughout the year, whether they’re housing the animal that becomes a beloved family pet, protecting the stunning views along a park trail, staging the latest community theater performance, or doing the research to combat a disease experienced by ourselves or a loved one,” said GCN’s Karen Beavor. “Nonprofits are the thread stitching together the fabric of our community, representing the common causes that we all believe in – care for our neighbors, quality of life, and shared culture – despite how our other beliefs may differ. Let’s come together once again to show our nonprofits how much we appreciate them and break yet another record this GAgives on Giving Tuesday.”

This year, sponsors are encouraging Georgians to showcase their support for their favorite organizations by giving nonprofits that registered for prizes the chance to win additional funds – through “Power Hours,” “Golden Tickets,” and leaderboard contests. Those generous sponsors include WestRock, Arby’s Foundation, and Aprio. Additional GAgives support comes from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Cox Enterprises, Georgia News Network, Outfront Media, WSB-TV Family 2 Family, the Coca-Cola Foundation, and others.

Since 2012, GAgives has galvanized Georgians to be a part of the state’s largest giving movement, totaling $155.97 million in donations to date from over 560,000 individual gifts.

Created, executed, and overseen by GCN for the direct benefit of Georgia nonprofits, the GAgives on GivingTuesday campaign is enhanced by generous sponsors, media partners, and participating organizations. Together, their contributions and creativity amplify the impact for nonprofits, allowing nonprofits in turn to continue operations for, and enhance their offerings to, the communities of Georgia.

