Eagle Lasers Appoints Dan Cortez as Executive Vice President & COO of Eagle Americas

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Lasers proudly announces the appointment of Dan Cortez as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of its newly launched U.S. subsidiary, Eagle Americas . With more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing and machine tool leadership, Dan brings deep operational expertise, customer insight, and strategic vision to this pivotal role.Having started his career on the assembly line at Ford, Dan quickly rose through the ranks in various manufacturing and OEM roles, later holding global leadership positions for major international equipment manufacturers. His track record includes building high-performing teams and setting industry benchmarks for service, innovation, and customer satisfaction.Dan Cortez joins Eagle Americas at a time when the U.S. manufacturing sector is demanding more automation, efficiency, and intelligent technology than ever before:“We aim to maximize the potential of our exceptional technology through positive customer interactions and innovative sales strategies. Our approach will be driven by a bold, confident attitude: Our product is better, faster, bigger, and far superior to the competition. Let us show you how and why.”In his new role, Dan will oversee Eagle Americas’ operations, service infrastructure, sales and customer engagement strategy, all while ensuring the company’s solutions continue to reflect Eagle’s core values: precision, reliability, and forward-thinking innovation.“Our strategy is deeply rooted in our core philosophy—the very reason I chose to join the Eagle team. A vision shared by our CEO and founder, Marcin Ejma: “We don’t aim to be the biggest or the richest—just the best.” The best manufacturer in the world. The best company to work with and to work for.”With a bold growth roadmap and a customer-first approach, Eagle Americas is set to redefine expectations in laser cutting across North America—one trusted partnership at a time.For inquiries, please contact Eagle Americas at: team@eaglelasersusa.com.A dedicated website for our U.S. audience is currently under development at www.eaglelasersusa.com and will be available soon.In the meantime, we invite you to follow the official Eagle Americas LinkedIn page for updates on this new chapter and other corporate news.

