Submit Release
News Search

There were 377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,103 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks - Violations of Conditions of Release


VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1003116

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pepperman                           

STATION: Westminster                 

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/04/25 @ 2222 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Haven Hill Road, Londonderry

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x4

 

ACCUSED: Ivory King                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to suspicious call involving a female knocking on residence doors near Haven Hill Road in the Town of Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers traveled to the area and met with the female, later identified as Ivory King (35). Through investigation, it was determined King had violated four of her court ordered conditions of release. King was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks. King was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 05/05/2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/05/2025 @ 1230 hours          

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA   

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks - Violations of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more