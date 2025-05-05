Westminster Barracks - Violations of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1003116
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pepperman
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/04/25 @ 2222 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Haven Hill Road, Londonderry
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x4
ACCUSED: Ivory King
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to suspicious call involving a female knocking on residence doors near Haven Hill Road in the Town of Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers traveled to the area and met with the female, later identified as Ivory King (35). Through investigation, it was determined King had violated four of her court ordered conditions of release. King was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks. King was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 05/05/2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.