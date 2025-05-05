Westminster Barracks - Violations of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1003116

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pepperman

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/04/25 @ 2222 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Haven Hill Road, Londonderry

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release x4

ACCUSED: Ivory King

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to suspicious call involving a female knocking on residence doors near Haven Hill Road in the Town of Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont. Troopers traveled to the area and met with the female, later identified as Ivory King (35). Through investigation, it was determined King had violated four of her court ordered conditions of release. King was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks. King was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 05/05/2025 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



