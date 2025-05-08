Plus Packaging Expands Online Product Range, Showing Full Custom Packaging Scope

Custom Premium Retail Bags Mailer Boxes with Multi-color Print Custom Bakery Bags

MADISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plus Packaging, a provider of custom packaging solutions with nearly 50 years of experience, announces the expansion of its online product range. The updated website now clearly showcases the full breadth of products available, going beyond poly mailing bags and printed tapes—the categories most traditionally associated with the company. This expansion positions Plus Packaging as a comprehensive packaging partner for businesses in the USA and Canada."This expansion clearly highlights our capability to serve as a complete, one-stop packaging supplier," said Lucky Gordon, CEO of Plus Packaging. "Brands across North America can now conveniently explore our entire range of packaging products online."The updated online catalog now includes a broader variety of packaging categories, illustrating the full extent of Plus Packaging’s existing offerings:- Custom Boxes: e.g. mailer boxes, shipping boxes, gift boxes- Mailing Bags: examples include custom poly mailing bags , paper mailers, bubble mailers and padded envelopes- Retail Bags: like paper bags, premium retail bags, and tote bags- Packaging Accessories: such as custom tissue paper, branded labels, printed tape- Food Packaging: for example, takeout boxes, bakery bags, coffee cups, pizza boxesThe wider selection emphasizes quality, fast turnaround, and extensive customization options, providing businesses with packaging tailored specifically to their marketing and operational needs. Additionally, enhanced website navigation has been introduced to simplify the exploration and selection of packaging products for shipping, retailing, or product launches.Plus Packaging has also launched dedicated solution pages tailored to specific industries, including Ecommerce & Retail, Food & Beverage, Fashion, Health & Beauty, and Eco-friendly Packaging. These pages further streamline the search for industry-specific packaging solutions."Our core expertise has always been helping brands elevate their presence through packaging," emphasized Gordon. "This online expansion ensures customers can seamlessly find and utilize our complete packaging capabilities."Businesses interested in exploring the expanded product lineup or consulting with Plus Packaging’s experts can:Visit: www.pluspackaging.com Email: packaging@pluspackaging.comCall: 800-535-9550About Plus PackagingWith nearly five decades of industry expertise, Plus Packaging is a trusted provider of innovative, high-quality custom packaging solutions designed to elevate brands and exceed customer expectations. Specializing in packaging engineering, sustainable practices, and tailored industry solutions, Plus Packaging delivers comprehensive support and exceptional customer service to businesses throughout North America.

