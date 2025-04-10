Plus Packaging Earns WBE & Texas HUB Certifications

Women's Business Enterprise Historically Underutilized Business

Plus Packaging earns WBE and Texas HUB certifications, on a mission to bring custom packaging solutions and supplier diversity to businesses across the U.S.

As a woman-owned company led by an all-women team, we’re excited to connect with brands that celebrate female ownership and the American entrepreneurial spirit.” — Lucky Gordon, CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plus Packaging, a U.S. leader in custom packaging solutions , is proud to announce its national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by WBENC and as a Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. These certifications officially recognize Plus Packaging as a certified woman-owned and operated business, opening doors to new supplier diversity opportunities for organizations across the country.“These certifications are more than labels—they’re a reflection of our values and who we are as a business,” said Lucky Gordon, CEO of Plus Packaging. “As a woman-owned company led by an all-women team, we’re excited to connect with brands that celebrate female ownership and the American entrepreneurial spirit.”Plus Packaging specializes in custom poly mailing bags , tissue paper, tape, and other high-quality custom packaging solutions designed to help businesses create memorable unboxing experiences. From e-commerce startups to national retailers, Plus Packaging supports businesses with eye-catching, eco-conscious, and cost-effective solutions tailored to their brand identity.With these new certifications, Plus Packaging is now better positioned to partner with organizations that value working with certified diverse suppliers. This opens new opportunities for companies seeking to meet supplier diversity goals while working with a proven packaging partner.Businesses and organizations interested in working with Plus Packaging can learn more by exploring our custom packaging solutions on our website or reaching out via email at packaging@pluspackaging.com.**About Plus Packaging**Founded over five decades ago on the belief that packaging is an extension of a brand’s identity, Plus Packaging provides creative, high-quality, and sustainable packaging solutions for companies across industries. Whether you're looking for bold, colorful designs or eco-conscious options, Plus Packaging helps businesses stand out with packaging that tells their unique story.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.