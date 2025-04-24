Plus Packaging Acquires APSTape to Expand Custom Tape Offering

Plus Packaging printed tapes

MADISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plus Packaging, a US-based leader in custom packaging solutions , has officially acquired APSTape — a go-to source for businesses that need sharp, branded custom tape without long lead times or extra fees. This move brings together APSTape’s top-tier print quality with Plus Packaging’s customer-first approach and broad product lineup.For nearly 50 years, Plus Packaging has helped businesses stand out with branded packaging and reliable shipping supplies. With APSTape joining the team, customers now get more printing and product options — and still talk to real people, not automated phone trees. “We’ve always focused on being easy to work with — now we’ve got more tape options, faster turnarounds, and even better pricing to back it up,” said Lucky Gordon, CEO of Plus Packaging. “This move gives our customers more options and a partner who’s ready to grow with them.”APSTape, a family-owned business since 1977, built its reputation on consistent quality and competitive pricing. That won’t change. Existing customers will continue working with the same products and people they trust — now with extra support from the Plus Packaging team. “We’re excited to keep doing what we’ve always done best — deliver great tape and take care of our customers,” said Eric Rothstein of APSTape. “With Plus Packaging, we’ve got more tools to do that better than ever.” The APSTape website stays live, and Plus Packaging will continue fulfilling orders with the same care customers expect. For companies prioritizing supplier diversity, Plus Packaging is now both WBENC and Texas HUB certified — making it easier to source from a women-owned, US-based business.***Special Offer for New Customers***To celebrate the acquisition, Plus Packaging is offering free shipping, no plate fees, and 1-week turnaround on custom printed tape (1–3 colors) — all made in the USA. No setup costs. No delays. Just a quick, risk-free way to test custom tape for your brand.Questions?Email: aps@pluspackaging.comPhone: 800-535-9550***About APSTape***Since 1977, APSTape has supplied businesses across the U.S. with high-quality custom printed tape. Known for fast turnaround, consistent print quality, and personal service, APSTape is a reliable partner for brands of all sizes.***About Plus Packaging***Plus Packaging delivers custom packaging and shipping supplies backed by nearly five decades of experience. From branded tape, mailers, and tissue paper to labels and full-service packaging solutions, the team helps businesses get the right product — fast and hassle-free.

