Deputy President Paul Mashatile participates in business breakfast session on the Transformation Fund, 5 May

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Monday, 05 May 2025, take part in a Business Breakfast engagement session on the Transformation Fund, which is a key initiative aimed at accelerating transformation and supporting black-owned and black-managed businesses across various sectors in South Africa.

Hosted by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), Mr Parks Tau, in conjunction with the National Empowerment Fund, the engagement session will provide valuable insights into the Transformation Fund, whose objectives and scope of benefits include promoting economic transformation through enabling meaningful participation of black people in the economy by providing financial and non-financial support to black-owned enterprises.

The Transformation Fund also aims to improve access to funding for black-owned and controlled enterprises, particularly small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and cooperatives; aggregate resources from existing Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) obligations to support the sustainability and growth of black-owned businesses, and mobilising financial resources from both the private and public sectors using Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) legislation.

Details of the engagement session are as follows:

Date: Monday, 05 May 2025

Time: 08h00 – 11h00 (Media to arrive at 07h00)

Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum, Pretoria

Media wishing to attend and cover the breakfast session must please RSVP with Ms Phumzile Kotane (DTIC) on 071 462 8246 or PKotane@thedtic.gov.za

Media Enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

