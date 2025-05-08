Defence on Lieutenant General Ntshavheni Peter Maphaha concluding strategic inspection at Gqeberha Military Base Hospital



Lieutenant General Ntshavheni Peter Maphaha, the Surgeon General of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has completed a high-level inspection of the newly constructed Gqeberha Military Base Hospital, a major step forward in the SANDF’s

commitment to modernising and expanding military healthcare infrastructure across the country. During the oversight visit, Lieutenant General Maphaha conducted a detailed tour of the facility, examining its readiness ahead of its official commissioning later this year.

This inspection forms part of the operational assessments, ensuring the hospital is equipped to deliver excellent and integrated healthcare in line with the highest standards of healthcare services. “The establishment of this hospital aligns with our intent and represents a significant leap forward in our mandate to deliver comprehensive, responsive and equitable healthcare.

This facility not only enhances our ability to care for the members of the armed forces, their immediate families and others eligible for care by the SAMHS, but also strengthens our national capacity to respond to crises and emergencies when called upon.”

His visit reaffirmed the South African Military Health Service’s (SAMHS) focus on excellence, innovation and resilience as it scales up capabilities to meet evolving health challenges.

Poised to become a hub for specialised medical services in the Eastern Cape, the Gqeberha Military Base Hospital is a cornerstone in the SANDF’s strategic objective to reduce healthcare disparities and improve regional access to advanced medical care within the military community.

Addressing Area Military Health Unit Eastern Cape personnel, Lieutenant General Maphaha commended the professionalism and dedication shown, stating: “Our strength lies not only in advanced infrastructure but in the unwavering commitment of the people behind it. Let us safeguard this facility and uphold our shared vision, “Towards Military Health Excellence.” This pivotal development marks a new chapter in delivering sustainable, high-impact healthcare solutions for the defence community.

