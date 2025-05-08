Minister Dion George welcomes arrest of three suspects for illegal possession of abalone in Eastern Cape

Minister Dion George welcomes arrest of three suspects for illegal possession of abalone in the Eastern Cape

The Minister of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Dr. Dion George, welcomes the successful operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape, alongside the East London Dog Unit and Green Scorpions, which led to the arrest of three suspects involved in the illegal possession of abalone on 07 May 2025.

"I commend the South African Police Service in the Eastern Cape, along with the East London Dog Unit and Green Scorpions, for their diligent efforts in apprehending three suspects," said Dr. George. The operation in Gonubie, prompted by intelligence regarding illegal diving at German Bay Beach, resulted in the confiscation of 693 abalone valued at approximately R200,000.00 on the street.

Highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts, Dr. George noted, "This successful operation demonstrates the effectiveness of collaborative law enforcement efforts in combating the illegal harvesting and trade of our marine resources." He emphasized that abalone poaching threatens marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of dependent communities, stating, "Abalone poaching poses a severe threat to the sustainability of our marine ecosystems and undermines the livelihoods of communities that depend on these resources."

The Minister underscored the government’s firm stance against environmental crimes, saying, "The arrest of these suspects sends a clear message that such illegal activities will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face the full might of the law." He expressed confidence in the judicial process, noting that the suspects’ scheduled appearance at the East London Magistrate’s Court on 07 May 2025 reflects the justice system’s commitment to addressing such violations promptly.

Dr. George also acknowledged the ongoing efforts of law enforcement, stating, "I am encouraged by the swift action taken by SAPS and their partners, as well as their commitment to ongoing surveillance and enforcement." He reaffirmed his dedication to protecting South Africa’s natural heritage, saying, "As the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, I remain committed to supporting initiatives that protect our natural heritage and ensure the sustainable use of our marine resources."

Urging community cooperation, he added, "I urge communities to continue working with law enforcement by providing information that can help curb these illegal activities." Dr. George concluded with a call for collective action, stating, "Together, we can safeguard our environment for future generations."

