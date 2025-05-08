Solidifying partnerships: Western Cape Government concludes successful international trip to UAE and Europe

Premier Alan Winde led a Western Cape Government (WCG) delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, and Austria from 21 April 2025 to 1 May 2025.

Topping the agenda was further solidifying international partnerships.

“Amid global trade complexity, we must maintain and deepen our relations with countries and regions that share our passion and vision for strong economic growth and job creation. Our government’s strong culture of fiscal discipline, a trusted record of return on investment, and good governance make our province a safe and stable investment destination. This is the message we took to the UAE, France, and Austria.”

In Dubai, the delegation met with officials of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce to discuss trade, tourism, and investment promotion opportunities. The UAE is among the Western Cape’s top export markets. The province’s export receipts totaled more than $404 million in 2024, an increase of 14.55% year-on-year from 2023.

Premier Winde also helped to officially open the Dubai International Chamber’s new representative office for Cape Town to further strengthen economic ties. “If we are to keep enabling investment and job creation in our province and Dubai, we must look for opportunities beyond our borders. I am thrilled that the Dubai International Chamber recognises the strategic importance of Cape Town and the Western Cape to mutually benefit our economies,” said the Premier.

During the UAE leg of the trip, the WCG delegation also met with:

• The UAE Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

• DP World.

• The Dubai Future Foundation and the Dubai Centre for AI.

The delegation also met with officials from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and MASDAR to discuss forging partnerships around developing the Western Cape’s green hydrogen programme and support for the province’s Energy Resilience Plan.

The delegation inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Civil Defense, the region’s official emergency management organisation, to share expertise and learnings about the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in disaster risk management. The Premier noted, “We are always eager to learn from other countries and regions how they are tackling complex issues like climate change and disasters.”

The delegation also attended the Dubai AI Week. During a meeting with delegates at the conference, the Premier emphasised that the Western Cape Government is fully embracing AI, “We must all accept that AI is here to stay, and so we must learn from our international partners how they are utilising the positive potential of this ever-changing technology, especially in enhancing our core frontline services, such as education, health and social services.”

The provincial government delegation then travelled to France. Between 2012 and 2024, 15 French companies invested in 15 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects in the Western Cape, to the value of R6,407.52 million, creating 1,035 jobs in the province. Over this same period, Western Cape-based companies invested in seven FDI projects in France. “There are far more opportunities we must explore in France, a valued trade partner of our province for many years,” Premier Winde stressed

In Dijon, the WCG delegation held a bilateral meeting with the Regional Council of Bourgogne-France-Comté, a region with which the Western Cape has enjoyed a long-standing partnership. In March 2025, the Premier signed a new MoU with Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, further extending numerous areas of cooperation, chief among them, in the agricultural sector. The delegation also met with counterparts from the Regional Council of Île-de-France regarding the establishment of a bilateral partnership with the region in areas such as water management, business-to-business linkages, and technologydevelopment, to mention but a few.

During the Austrian leg of the trip, the WCG delegation met with Business Upper Austria in Linz. Business Upper Austria is the economic promotion agency for the Austrian state. In a bilateral engagement between the delegation and the Premier of Upper Austria, the following areas of cooperation were discussed:

• Artificial intelligence and digitalisation.

• Climate change and disaster management.

• Vocational training.

The Western Cape has had a twinning arrangement with the state since 1995 – one of the province’s longest running partnerships to date.

The Premier concluded, “We are always ready to engage - no matter the complexity of the challenges we or our regional partners face. We are stronger when we work together. The message we took to the Middle East and Europe was clear – the Western Cape is open for business.”

