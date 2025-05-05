Allocore Completes Acquisition of RiverNorth

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allocore, a leading provider of federal loan, grant, and fraud prevention technology, announced it has completed its acquisition of RiverNorth, a firm specializing in lending and financial assistance programs for the public sector. This acquisition drives additional scale and expertise at Allocore and expands Allocore’s reach across key federal agencies. The transaction was first announced on April 1, 2025. Allocore is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital.RiverNorth brings former government executives with deep domain expertise in public sector financial assistance programs to Allocore, further strengthening Allocore’s position as the premier loan, grant, and fraud protection technology provider for federal, state, and local governments.“We are excited to officially welcome the RiverNorth team to Allocore,” said Bill Webner, Allocore Chief Executive Officer. “Together, we are better positioned than ever to support our government partners in delivering critical lending and grant programs through modern, fraud-resistant, and user-centric technology.”Allocore powers leading government loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs with a unified platform built for efficiency and security. With trillions in loans and grants processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the public sector. For more information, visit www.allocore.com Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area based private investment firm, makes control and strategic, non-control investments in middle market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/enlightenment-capital ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.