Center for USA Lending Responds to Introduction of Lending.gov

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for USA Lending today responded to the introduction of the Federal Loan Systems Modernization Act of 2026 (“lending.gov”), bipartisan legislation introduced by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in the Senate and Congressmen Brad Finstad (R-MN) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D- IL) in the House, focused on modernizing the technology systems that support federal lending and credit programs.Federal credit programs represent one of the largest and most complex operational functions of the U.S. government, managing trillions of dollars in outstanding loans and loan guarantees that fuel the American Dream, helping families buy homes, enabling students to pursue higher education, sustaining the farmers who feed our nation, and supporting the small businesses that are the backbone of local economies. Over time, many of these programs have evolved independently, resulting in fragmented technology environments, uneven service delivery, and rising operational costs that ultimately impact the Americans who depend on them.The legislation places renewed attention on longstanding questions surrounding how federal credit programs serve the American people, including the role of shared services, data standards, system governance, and the balance between program-specific requirements and common operational functions that can strengthen our ability to deliver on the promise of opportunity for all.“The introduction of Lending.gov underscores an important reality: federal credit operations have become core economic infrastructure that touches the lives of millions, from the veteran buying a home to the parent returning to community college, from the rural farmer planning next season’s harvest to the entrepreneur opening a neighborhood business. Yet the systems supporting them have not kept pace with their scale or complexity,” said Doug Criscitello, Executive Director of the Center for USA Lending. “Any serious effort to modernize these systems should focus on outcomes that matter to the people we serve, including timely service for borrowers, effective risk management, and clear accountability for performance.”Research and prior government reviews have consistently highlighted opportunities to improve efficiency and integrity through modernization of loan management platforms, particularly when modernization efforts emphasize phased implementation, transparent governance, and measurable service levels. Addressing these issues has profound implications not only for the millions of borrowers counting on these programs to build their futures, but also for responsible taxpayer stewardship and maintaining public trust in government’s ability to deliver on its commitments to citizens.As consideration of Lending.gov moves forward, the Center for USA Lending will continue to contribute independent research, analysis, and forums for discussion to help inform policymakers and practitioners about the operational, fiscal, and administrative dimensions of federal credit modernization.About the Center for USA LendingThe Center for USA Lending is a nonprofit organization dedicated to modernizing how the federal government makes loans, provides loan guaranties, and manages its $5 trillion credit portfolio—a cornerstone of U.S. economic policy and a pathway to prosperity that supports homeowners achieving the American Dream, students gaining the education they need to succeed, businesses creating jobs and opportunity, and communities thriving across our nation. For more information, visit www.usalending.org

