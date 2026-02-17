Digitech Services Inc. Provides Advanced AI Capabilities to Support MDA SHIELD For U.S. Department of War

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digitech Services Inc. , a Tier 2 partner within the BiC-1 Joint Venture (BiC-1 JV), announced its active role in supporting the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) SHIELD contract, bringing specialized artificial intelligence (AI), digital engineering, and secure platform capabilities to advance missile defense modernization across the next decade. This indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a ceiling of $151 billion, encompasses a broad range of work areas that allow for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility. As one of the Department of War’s most critical modernization initiatives, SHIELD is transforming digital engineering and secure data integration across the MDA enterprise.AI Built for Missile Defense. Mission-First AI. Operational Trust. Measurable Impact.Digitech’s role under SHIELD is centered on embedding AI as an operational accelerator across mission-critical domains. Digitech’s participation in SHIELD reinforces its commitment to delivering AI-enabled, secure, and scalable solutions across defense and national security missions. With AI embedded across modeling, analytics, DevSecOps, and compliance automation, Digitech is helping ensure that missile defense modernization is not only technologically advanced, but operationally decisive.Digitech Services Inc. Founder and CEO Dr. Saju Skaria said, “Missile defense modernization requires more than digital transformation. It requires trusted AI, secure engineering, and measurable mission impact. Under SHIELD, we are embedding AI directly into digital engineering, readiness analytics, and platform operations to accelerate decision advantage while maintaining the highest standards of security and governance.”The BiC-1 AdvantageThrough BiC-1 JV’s prime position on SHIELD, Digitech competes immediately on task orders within a proven small-business structure while delivering enterprise-grade capability. The combination of small-business agility, secure AI acceleration, digital engineering depth, and platform and compliance rigor positions BiC-1 and Digitech as a high-performance force within the SHIELD ecosystem.Stahl Companies CEO Chris Stahl added, “The BiC-1 JV was built to deliver real capability on mission-critical contracts. Digitech’s AI and digital engineering expertise strengthens our SHIELD execution and ensures that modernization translates into operational readiness.”About BiC-1 Joint VentureThe BiC-1 Joint Venture is a high-performance federal contracting consortium operated by Stahl Companies. BiC-1 brings together small and mid-sized firms to deliver mission-critical solutions with agility, reliability, and innovation across defense, intelligence, and civilian markets. Learn more: https://bic-1.com/ About Digitech Services Inc.Digitech Services Inc. is an AI-driven systems modernization and digital transformation firm that helps public sector organizations adopt secure, cloud-based AI, data, and automation solutions aligned to mission needs and federal requirements. Digitech specializes in AI & machine learning, cloud engineering, data modernization, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital services. Delivering secure, measurable mission outcomes across 14+ industries, Digitech empowers organizations to “Keep winning, no matter the complexity.”Learn more: https://digitechserve.com/ Read: Digitech's Strategic Approach to AI Digitech’s GSA MAS Contract: 47QTCA25D00D6Primary SINs: 518210C and 54151SView Digitech’s GSA Schedule Catalogue on GSA Advantage! 47QTCA25D00D6

